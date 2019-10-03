VPS and mql5 Storage fail
I can not help much as I do not have a problem with storage.
You can look at the following manual about HowTo:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_connect
As to register virtual server option ... I have this option if I login to trading account.
If I did niot login so - I do not have it.
- www.metatrader5.com
And just for information -
How to subscribe to VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/187872#comment_4851530
- 2017.03.23
- www.mql5.com
Thanks for your response
For vps i just have not the oprion in right click, maybe its a matter of broker.
In storage i followed exactly the steps but...
Anyway i sent a message to MetaQuotes, i guess they will know more..
No help in the forum, no answer contacting the company. Great! I guess trying to learn mql5 and mt5 is a sport for lonely masochists..
Because it is very difficult to understand about why you do not have vps register option, because it may be for the following reasons:
- you did not login to your fxchoice trading account;
- you are using Linux or MacOS;
- you are using old version of Windows (Windows XP, or similar old versions);
- you are using old build of Metatrader 5;
- you are already using external VPS to connect your trading account to this MQL5 VPS;
- and for many other reasons.
Because it is very difficult to understand about why you do not have vps register option, because it may be for the following reasons:
- you did not login to your fxchoice trading account;
- you are using Linux or MacOS;
- you are using old version of Windows (Windows XP, or similar old versions);
- you are using old build of Metatrader 5;
- you are already using external VPS to connect your trading account to this MQL5 VPS;
- and for many other reasons.
I use Windows 7 fully updated, i am connected to all of my accounts in mt5, fxchoice etc, mt5 fully updated, no other vps, thats the weird thing.
As far as I know - the service desk is mainly dealing with the financial issues now.
And all the other issues/problems/etc should be discussed on the forum.
Of course, the service desk may help in some case for the technical issue as well ... but they should be able to reproduce this issue/error just
to be sure that it is global bug ..
As to me so - I can not reproduce it .. (but I am not from MQ and not from the service desk ...).
------------------
I hope that some other users (who are having the experience with it) will help you on this thread (there are many experienced users on the
forum).
MT5 updated to the build 2167 for me -
---------------
If you downloaded and installed MT5 from the broker's website so it may be disabled by the broker.
If yes so - try to download and install MT5 from this mql5 site, and connect to trading fxchoice account after that.
I use Windows 7 fully updated, i am connected to all of my accounts in mt5, fxchoice etc, mt5 fully updated, no other vps, thats the weird thing.
In order to Register a Virtual Server for a trading account, you must be loged into that particular account in your MT4/5 platform, not just to see in the Navigator window along all the others.
Your desired account must be the active one, on the top left corner of your MT4/5 terminal, see below:
As far as I know - the service desk is mainly dealing with the financial issues now.
And all the other issues/problems/etc should be discussed on the forum.
Of course, the service desk may help in some case for the technical issue as well ... but they should be able to reproduce this issue/error just
to be sure that it is global bug ..
As to me so - I can not reproduce it .. (but I am not from MQ and not from the service desk ...).
------------------
I hope that some other users (who are having the experience with it) will help you on this thread (there are many experience users on the
forum).
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Can anyone tell me why i have no "vps register" option when right click on my account?
Also i cant activate mql5 storage while i have loggen in in mql5 community.
I use mql5 of fxchoice broker.