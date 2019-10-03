VPS and mql5 Storage fail - page 2
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Because I need to login to my trading account (in your case - you need to login to your fxchoice trading account) in Metatrader to see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on right mouse click.
Because I need to login to my trading account (in your case - you need to login to your fxchoice trading account) in Metatrader to see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on right mouse click.
For example - I login to fxchoice trading account, and I see this "Register a Virtual Server" option:
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If I login to the other trading account (to MetaQuotes-Demo account) so I do not see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on fxchoice account:
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So, you need to login to see ...
I am logged in (photo)
I am more concerned about storage cause i could find a lot of vps'.
But without storage one could loss everything in a moment.
I am logged in (photo)
I am more concerned about storage cause i could find a lot of vps'.
But without storage one could loss everything in a moment.
About VPS - you may try on Friday (or during the weekend) with new design: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323540