VPS and mql5 Storage fail - page 2

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Because I need to login to my trading account (in your case - you need to login to your fxchoice trading account) in Metatrader to see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on right mouse click.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Because I need to login to my trading account (in your case - you need to login to your fxchoice trading account) in Metatrader to see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on right mouse click.

For example - I login to fxchoice trading account, and I see this "Register a Virtual Server" option:

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If I login to the other trading account (to MetaQuotes-Demo account) so I do not see this "Register a Virtual Server" option on fxchoice account:

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So, you need to login to see ...

 

I am logged in (photo)

I am more concerned about storage cause i could find a lot of vps'.

But without storage one could loss everything in a moment.

Files:
3-10-2019_12-19-45.jpg  114 kb
 
ChrisF7:

I am logged in (photo)

I am more concerned about storage cause i could find a lot of vps'.

But without storage one could loss everything in a moment.

About VPS - you may try on Friday (or during the weekend) with new design: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323540
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: MQL5 scope, global Strategy Tester and built-in Virtual Hosting updates
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: MQL5 scope, global Strategy Tester and built-in Virtual Hosting updates
  • 2019.10.03
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, October 4, 2019 The new version features the following changes: Terminal: Completely...
 
Sergey Golubev:
About VPS - you may try on Friday (or during the weekend) with new design: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/323540
I will, thanks
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