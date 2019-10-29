I think there is a bug in the System:
This was My account This Account a couple of hours ago.
did anyone else experience this Phenomenon. Where they got a 10 year ban with no Explanation and it disappears after a couple of hours.
what causes this.
Am now even afraid to use the Site.
lemme logout and use the site while I am not logged in.
It was your profile on your image?
And you are not banned now, right?
If yes so this Phenomenon is Dynamic IP address.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Honestly the "Financial operations are limited" error is getting on my nerves!
Sergey Golubev, 2019.04.16 06:29
If it is IP related issue and if you are having dynamic IP (I mean: if your dynamic IP became to be the same with banned IP) so switch
your router/modem OFF (together with your PC), and after that - switch them back to be ON.
And your IP will be changed.
If it is not IP issue so write to the service desk.
It was your profile on your image?
And you are not banned now, right?
If yes so this Phenomenon is Dynamic IP address.
Dynamic IP issue doesn't result in a 10 years ban. Must be something else.
I was banned for 10 years .. twice ..
:)
yes, really.
They (MQ) told me that I was in Khabarovsk (near China) one hour ago and for now - I am near to Sweden (that was true) ...
And asked about my IP (dynamic or not) ...
So, it is IP banning "issue".
It makes no sense to ban a dynamic ip for such length of period.
We will add it to the MNL (Metaquotes No sense List).
Maybe the system repainted (as the solar winds and solar winds joy from the OP introductory page)
Dynamic IP issue doesn't result in a 10 years ban. Must be something else.
was active only in Freelance and reading articles on panels.
then boom saw the banned that had no explanation, so I assumed it is a bug, in the System.
Can someone tell is there somewhere a list of the strict rules to know for what I can got a ban?
Just some of them (not all of them) -
1. General rules and best pratices of the Forum -
- Thread with the discussion
- Forum rules
3. Market rules
4. Signal service rules
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This was My account This Account a couple of hours ago.
did anyone else experience this Phenomenon. Where they got a 10 year ban with no Explanation and it disappears after a couple of hours.
what causes this.
Am now even afraid to use the Site.
lemme logout and use the site while I am not logged in.