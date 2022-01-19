Vertical time lines indicator for MT5.

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Can anyone give me the link similar to this Vertical Time Lines for MT4 for the MT5?

Thank you.

 

VGridLine_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

VGridLine_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time.

If several instances of the indicator with different parameters should be used for the chart layout, the LinesSirname parameter should be different for each indicator.

 

Time_Bar_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Time_Bar_Custom - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator plots one vertical line per day in a specified moment of time. Lines are drawn using indicator buffers and DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 graphical construction type. It is recommended to place the indicator on the main chart before attaching other indicators.

You can also place the indicator in the additional windows of other indicators simply by dragging it to these windows from the Navigator window.

 
How to make a search -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Sergey Golubev:
How to make a search -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

Thank you Sergey. You are very helpful.

 
Is there a VGridLine_Custom 1.10 that has the user interface written in English? Thanks!
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