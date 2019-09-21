MT4 , Add figure to continue indicator lines.
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Dear All,
I wonder if anyone can help me in this topic. I am new to MT4 coding but somehow manage to get what I expect but at one place I stuck.
I have prepared indicator which shows previous week high and low with some addition pip lines. Now I would like to add specific levels figure next to lines and move as chart and lines will move to right side of chart.
Adding screenshot of current indicator.
Thanks in advance.
-Ajay
If you want coding help, you will need to show your attempt and explain what is your problem.
You need to use "Text" object to display additional information next to your lines.
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Dear All,
I wonder if anyone can help me in this topic. I am new to MT4 coding but somehow manage to get what I expect but at one place I stuck.
I have prepared indicator which shows previous week high and low with some addition pip lines. Now I would like to add specific levels figure next to lines and move as chart and lines will move to right side of chart.
Adding screenshot of current indicator.
Thanks in advance.
-Ajay