how to implement for loop on objects
MQL does not offer code reflection. You cannot enumerate or iterate over the members of an arbitrary class. But it should be possible to build a CList of all labels that you add, and loop over this.
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Hi guys,
I need to show many symbols in my Dialog box which I create it by using CDialog.mqh. (located in : Include/Controls/CDialog.mqh)
Is there any way to loop on objects of a class?
need to have many labels on my dialogBox. Just give me tips to implement them.
thanks..