Scripts: DOKTORCAK
I will appreciate some clarification on this pending order script.
Please kindly reply
I will appreciate some clarification on this pending order script.
Please kindly r
I will appreciate some clarification on this pending order script.
Please kindly reply
When you put the script on a chart whether the market is open or closed. Between the starttime and endtime it will open a buy or a sell order between two price level.
For example you wanna send a buy limit order between 2 timeframes at the price of your choice on a closed market or open market. Set Starttime and Endtime, set maximum price and minumum price
you are willing to buy. Script do the rest.
Thank you bro for your reply.Appreciate it. Please kindly clarify the following :
1. Minimum Price--- Does this mean the price you want to set your stop orders? and if so does it mean the actual market price you wish to set the stop orders or the pips size where you would want to set the order (especially for a closed market)
2. Maximum price --- how does this from the ''Minimum price'' above
3. Stop Loss--- does it mean the actual market price you want to place your stop loss or just the pips size you are willing to use as a stop loss
4. Take Profit---does it mean the actual market price you want to place your Take profit or just the pips size you are willing to use as a Take profit
5. TrailingStop--- what does this mean with respect to stop orders (buy stop and sell stop)
6. TrailingStopStart--- what does this mean with respect to stop orders (buy stop and sell stop)
7. TrailingStep----what does this mean with respect to stop orders (buy stop and sell stop)
8. TimeStart---does this represent the time you want the order to trigger? and if so does it represent one's local time or brokers time? How does this relate to closed market?
9. TimeEnd--- How does this differ from ''TimeStart" above?
10. Magic Number--- do you need to change this if one put both buy and sell stop orders for same pair? also do you need to change the number for different pairs/
I am eagely waiting for your answers
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DOKTORCAK:
Pending Order Timer on Close Market
Author: MEHMET CAK