how to do indicator of another indicator mql4?
Hi,
OK,So as you have the main MACD code of built in MT4 in your Indicators folder,
Open that code,then change the iMA() to spend iCCI() price into its iEMA function should be made as new for both fast/slow periods,then you will
see it will be performed as MACD of CCI.
Hi
I'm new to mql4 and struggling how to do something complex.
let's say i want to calculate the momentum of cci (this is a meaningless example but gets the point). for momentum i want to use macd but here is the problem : iMACD only gets an integer as the input, so i know that i need to calculate macd manually. this is not the problem because i know the formula.
What i don't know how to do, is to calculate macd of the cci by code. if anyone can put a fully functional mql4 code for me to look and learn from it that does exactly this, i would appreciate it.
thanks
Here is Mladen's example of "macd of rsi"
macd of the built in rsi using EMA
thanks to both of you.
will look into both of the examples and see if i can manage what i want to do. both of examples are really helpful. thanks
can anyone help me on this one?
trying to get ATR of MACD, failed trying for 3 days non stop.
If anyone can write the code for meta trader 4 i would appreciate. just the macd line and then ATR of MACD for 14 period.
Thanks
can anyone help me on this one?
trying to get ATR of MACD, failed trying for 3 days non stop.
If anyone can write the code for meta trader 4 i would appreciate. just the macd line and then ATR of MACD for 14 period.
Thanks
Try posting example picture/s what you looking for,round questions hard to reply
Try posting example picture/s what you looking for,round questions hard to reply
well, images won't work here, what I was after is something that can be done with other programming platforms easily but here I have problem. think like this :
x = ATR(MACD(....))
Now, I had done it and it's there in the market (it's not exactly the ATR formula but the same concepts are being used there)
<Link Removed>
but....
These days I'm thinking on writing a dashboard (something like this)
And I want to implement the same indicator into a dashboard, it would look for 7 pairs, 7 time frames, meaning that the whole calculation should happen at the very least... 49 times, wondering how to calculate MACD, and then get ATR OF MACD... for 49 times without pushing the memory and update time of the dashboard to it's limits?
Do not post links to market products. It can be considered promotion and get you banned.
sorry didn't know that. My aim was to show what I am after. Anyways, anyone know how to do this rediculous job of calculating 49 macd with upper and lower bands for them in one single dashboard? keep in mind, this is not the only calculation ! there will be RSI too with the same concept !
This is exactly what I put together inside photoshop for designing the dashboard
The bottom left section is those indicators for RSI, MACD, CCI, BB each containing 7 timeframes and each for one pair, the look is copy paste from a screen image I found in web and the final look may not be the same, but it should show how calculation heavy this dashboard can be ! and on the side note, I had seen people doing this but don't know how.... how can we draw sub charts in the dashboard in mql4?
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Hi
I'm new to mql4 and struggling how to do something complex.
let's say i want to calculate the momentum of cci (this is a meaningless example but gets the point). for momentum i want to use macd but here is the problem : iMACD only gets an integer as the input, so i know that i need to calculate macd manually. this is not the problem because i know the formula.
What i don't know how to do, is to calculate macd of the cci by code. if anyone can put a fully functional mql4 code for me to look and learn from it that does exactly this, i would appreciate it.
thanks