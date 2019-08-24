I made custom indicator only issue is the lines has some gap.
Hello. I made custom indicator. everything is working correct. but issue is that lines has gaps and I couldn't figure it out why.
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Why did you post your MT4
question in the
Root / MT5 General section
instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- If you assign to one color buffer, make the other color buffer empty.
HOW CAN I hide CONNECTION lines of plots? (ttt) - MQL4 programming forum For MT4 I use:
One buffer has the value, color set to CLR_NONE so not shown on chart, (but in data window and pop up.)
Two buffers, one color each, with SetIndexLabel(i, NULL) so they don't show in data window.
Then you need to connect the lines on color change. downBuffer[i]=value[i]; if(downBuffer[i+1]==EMPTY_VALUE) downBuffer[i+1]=value[i].
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