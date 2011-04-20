Why does "Optimization Results" exhibit less passes than in "Optimization Graph" ?
Genetic algorithm produces a lot of the same results with the same optimized parameters' values. You can see it on the right part of your picture. The same results are placed on the graph to show optimization process but not added to the table because the same result
Genetic algorithm produces a lot of the same results with the same optimized parameters' values. You can see it on the right part of your picture. The same results are placed on the graph to show optimization process but not added to the table because the same result
Genetic algorithm produces a lot of the same results with the same optimized parameters' values. You can see it on the right part of your picture. The same results are placed on the graph to show optimization process but not added to the table because the same result
Hi Stingo,
What about xml file in tester\cache directory. File is not generated anymore at all. I have been told that this is because of time level, but even adding an heavy calculation process in OnTester() event, there is no more xml file generated. Is it possible to have this file generated again even in an other directory?
Is there a method to get the current test simulation pass number from within an EA? For example if the current pass is 453 is there a parameter I can access to see this from within an EA?
Hi Stingo,
What about xml file in tester\cache directory. File is not generated anymore at all. I have been told that this is because of time level, but even adding an heavy calculation process in OnTester() event, there is no more xml file generated. Is it possible to have this file generated again even in an other directory?
1. Time limit for each result saving to cache will be decreased to 250 ms.
2. In case of automatical tester launch with the configuration file xml-cache will be written always (without time limit)
3. "Export To XML" will be added to the context menu
1. Time limit for each result saving to cache will be decreased to 250 ms.
2. In case of automatical tester launch with the configuration file xml-cache will be written always (without time limit)
3. "Export To XML" will be added to the context menu
Hi Stringo,
Thanks for your reply. Do you know when the next release will be?
Regards,
Olivier
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Hi people,
Does anyone know why in Strategy Tester, after running, the "Optimization Results" table exhibits less passes than in Optimization Graph ?
Shouldn't they show the same number of passes ?
In my execution, the results table has only 3420 passes while in the graph there are more than 8695 passes.
If someone could explain, I would be very grateful.
Thanks.