Experts: FlySystemEA

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FlySystemEA:

This Expert Advisor is a pure scalping system. The expert place and manage pending orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 1.0 pip). Choose a broker with zero stop level and fast execution to use the expert. The code is available for testing and studying.

FlySystemEA

Author: Nikolaos Pantzos

FlySystemEA
FlySystemEA
  • www.mql5.com
SailSystemEA This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). The code is available for testing and studying. For more information please visit the product's page...
 
Nice EA. can you add option of buy limit and sell limits?
 
A guy posted your ea with same code. i tried to change the code for limit orders but not succeeded...130 error...can u fix it
Files:
Parwaz.mq4  114 kb
 
summan:
A guy posted your ea with same code. i tried to change the code for limit orders but not succeeded...130 error...can u fix it

Hello,

try new version (5.6), there is option to use stop or limit orders.


<<If this guy knew how to create experts, he would not have to steal my code and put his own copyright on it. >>

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Hello,

try new version (5.6), there is option to use stop or limit orders.


<<If this guy knew how to create experts, he would not have to steal my code and put his own copyright on it. >>


Thanks for your kind attention and new version. Wil sure try...

heres the copycode guy 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/28125

scalper
scalper
  • www.mql5.com
No Nonsense Backtester This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester. engulfing MA
 
The new version 5.6 doesn't seem to open BuyLimit orders it opens only SellLimit orders. Kindly fix it Sir to open both at same time...
 
summan:
The new version 5.6 doesn't seem to open BuyLimit orders it opens only SellLimit orders. Kindly fix it Sir to open both at same time...

Please check input parameters first.

All input parameters, one by one to see what expert can to doing.

 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

Please check input parameters first.

All input parameters, one by one to see what expert can to doing.

thanks for your presious time but sorry i am still not able to figure out. its stll not opening the buylimit orders after fidiling with some parametrs. can u please check
 
summan:
thanks for your presious time but sorry i am still not able to figure out. its stll not opening the buylimit orders after fidiling with some parametrs. can u please check

I find it wiser sometimes to admit that you do not know how to do something, rather than blaming others for not doing their job properly.

I asked you to check all the parameters, but you did not. If you did, you would see that just in the first parameter there is what you want.

Please read my profile. I mention all this for every person who is bored to work and asks for ready-made solutions.


Anyway, what about first parameter?

Files:
first_parameter.png  212 kb
 
Nikolaos Pantzos:

I find it wiser sometimes to admit that you do not know how to do something, rather than blaming others for not doing their job properly.

I asked you to check all the parameters, but you did not. If you did, you would see that just in the first parameter there is what you want.

Please read my profile. I mention all this for every person who is bored to work and asks for ready-made solutions.


Anyway, what about first parameter?

you seem to misunderstood me... i  can definitely see you added option for pending limit orders. but the EA is opening only sellLimit orders. its not opening buyLimit!!!

Although when stoporder option is given it can open both BuyStop and SellStop. hope u undersatand. Sorry to bother you.

 
summan:

you seem to misunderstood me... i  can definitely see you added option for pending limit orders. but the EA is opening only sellLimit orders. its not opening buyLimit!!!

Although when stoporder option is given it can open both BuyStop and SellStop. hope u undersatand. Sorry to bother you.

I made test and expert working properly.

See the image.

Files:
MySide.PNG  52 kb
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