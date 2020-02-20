Experts: SailSystemEA
Thanks for sharing this EA .one thing needed ,please minimize the code , because it block the vps when it s runing to test ...
Hello,
the expert does not make problem on vps, I think it generates problem broker's servers because it sends too many messages!!!
But the logic of expert is this, I can't change code or logic.
Hello,
the expert does not make problem on vps, I think it generates problem broker's servers because it sends too many messages!!!
But the logic of expert is this, I can't change code or logic.
thanks
Hi Nikolaos,
Thanks for sharing this EA. It was almost what I was looking for, and I will make a donation from the first profit withdrawal :-D
I'm looking to restrict trading hours (e.g. instruct the EA to open trades only between 09:00 and 17:00). Do you have any suggestions on how the
code lines should look like?
Hi Nikolaos,
Thanks for sharing this EA. It was almost what I was looking for, and I will make a donation from the first profit withdrawal :-D
I'm looking to restrict trading hours (e.g. instruct the EA to open trades only between 09:00 and 17:00). Do you have any suggestions on how the code lines should look like?
Hello,
give me little time to make a new version with time filter.Edit: new version is up.
Hello,
give me little time to make a new version with time filter.Edit: new version is up.
Oh, that is great news!!
If you're working on a new version, I have two suggestions:
1. give the option to open a new order only after boths previous orders are closed (i did that, if CntBuy+CntSell==0 then open orders)
2. make it load by the saved settings at start-up, and not the default settings
Radu
Oh, that is great news!!
If you're working on a new version, I have two suggestions:
1. give the option to open a new order only after boths previous orders are closed (i did that, if CntBuy+CntSell==0 then open orders)
2. make it load by the saved settings at start-up, and not the default settings
Radu
Hello,
I am not working in new version. I 've make only a version to help you.
For first suggestion, the logic of expert need two orders to works.
For second suggestion, you can to use source code to change default parameters as you want.
Best Regards.
That is fabulous, Nikolaos, thanks!
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To me, this is a 5 star EA, because it does exactly what it is supposed to do, the developer's support for a free EA is amazing and the profit (or loss) is the job of the trader who sets it up.
Thank you for SailSystemEA, Nikolaos!
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SailSystemEA:
This Expert Advisor is a pure hedging system. The expert place and manage two market opposite orders. Runs perfectly on pairs with tight spread and low commission broker (commission plus spread equal or less than 0.5 pip). The code is available for testing and studying.
Author: Nikolaos Pantzos