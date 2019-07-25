create panel with mql5

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I am newbie to mql5. I would like to know how to create a panel like image below with mql5. Thanks in advance.



 
XIn Li:

I am newbie to mql5. I would like to know how to create a panel like image below with mql5. Thanks in advance.



You can find many such utilities in the Market or order one in Freelance.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can find many such utilities in the Market or order one in Freelance.

I know to program the code behind to do the trading. Just want to know how to create a layout like that.

 
XIn Li: I know to program the code behind to do the trading. Just want to know how to create a layout like that.

Look at my GUI EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55

 
William Roeder:

Look at my GUI EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55

Thanks.

I am trying to create a rectangle in main chart with following mql5 codes. Nothing created. what is wrong? Thanks in advance.

void OnTick()
{
// ObjectDelete(_Symbol,"Rectangle");
ObjectCreate
( _Symbol,
"Rectangle",
OBJ_RECTANGLE,
0,
0, 
0,
1500,
1500
);

// Print ("Test");
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle", OBJPROP_COLOR,clrAliceBlue); 
ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle", OBJPROP_FILL,clrDarkSlateBlue);

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
XIn Li:

Thanks.

I am trying to create a rectangle in main chart with following mql5 codes. Nothing created. what is wrong? Thanks in advance.

You created it - at a wrong place
 
Mladen Rakic:
You created it - at a wrong place

what wrong place?

 
XIn Li:

what wrong place?

Rectangle is time and price bound. What are "0,0,1500,1500" supposed to be when it comes to "time1, price1, time2,  price2" part of parameters for ObjectCreate()?

Check the documentation prior to using a function and then provide correct parameters

 
Mladen Rakic:

Rectangle is time and price bound. What are "0,0,1500,1500" supposed to be when it comes to "time1, price1, time2,  price2" part of parameters for ObjectCreate()?

Check the documentation prior to using a function and then provide correct parameters

Thanks a lot. What kind of object should I use for above panel?

 
XIn Li:

Thanks a lot. What kind of object should I use for above panel?

If you are still struggling with rectangle, use rectangle for base (since it is much simpler to use than to use canvas or similar stuff that would require much more learning than to use rectangle)
 
XIn Li:

I am newbie to mql5. I would like to know how to create a panel like image below with mql5. Thanks in advance.



That's not the right way to create panels in MQL5.

Use the Systemlibrary!

There are many samples in Codebase and Articles, like this one https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2281

Creating an assistant in manual trading
Creating an assistant in manual trading
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, I provide another example of creating a fully operational trading panel from scratch in order to assist those who trade Forex manually. 1. Identify functionality of a trading panel First, we need to set for ourselves the final results that we wish to achieve. We will have to decide what functionality we expect from our panel...
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