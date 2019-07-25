create panel with mql5
Look at my GUI EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55
Look at my GUI EA (for MT4): 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 6 #55
Thanks.
I am trying to create a rectangle in main chart with following mql5 codes. Nothing created. what is wrong? Thanks in advance.
void OnTick() { // ObjectDelete(_Symbol,"Rectangle"); ObjectCreate ( _Symbol, "Rectangle", OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, 0, 0, 1500, 1500 ); // Print ("Test"); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle", OBJPROP_COLOR,clrAliceBlue); ObjectSetInteger(0,"Rectangle", OBJPROP_FILL,clrDarkSlateBlue); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks.
I am trying to create a rectangle in main chart with following mql5 codes. Nothing created. what is wrong? Thanks in advance.
You created it - at a wrong place
what wrong place?
what wrong place?
Rectangle is time and price bound. What are "0,0,1500,1500" supposed to be when it comes to "time1, price1, time2, price2" part of parameters for ObjectCreate()?
Check the documentation prior to using a function and then provide correct parameters
Rectangle is time and price bound. What are "0,0,1500,1500" supposed to be when it comes to "time1, price1, time2, price2" part of parameters for ObjectCreate()?
Check the documentation prior to using a function and then provide correct parameters
Thanks a lot. What kind of object should I use for above panel?
Thanks a lot. What kind of object should I use for above panel?
I am newbie to mql5. I would like to know how to create a panel like image below with mql5. Thanks in advance.
That's not the right way to create panels in MQL5.
Use the Systemlibrary!
There are many samples in Codebase and Articles, like this one https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2281
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I am newbie to mql5. I would like to know how to create a panel like image below with mql5. Thanks in advance.