create panel with mql5 - page 2
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That's not the right way to create panels in MQL5.
Use the Systemlibrary!
There are many samples in Codebase and Articles, like this one https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2281
Thank you very much. That is exact what I need.
Thank you very much. That is exact what I need.
How to wrap text in button like this?