create panel with mql5 - page 2

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Otto Pauser:

That's not the right way to create panels in MQL5.

Use the Systemlibrary!

There are many samples in Codebase and Articles, like this one https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2281

Thank you very much. That is exact what I need.

 
XIn Li:

Thank you very much. That is exact what I need.

How to wrap text in button like this?



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