Experts: Virtual Robot - page 3

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Last update in real test. Due a downtrend in GBPCAD this week the account is blown. From 19.187 Cenz to 1.737 Cent.

Works good for months, but as all EA with MA Strategies within, it failed on longer trends. Is there anything what we could do to avoid this?



 
Frika:

Last update in real test. Due a downtrend in GBPCAD this week the account is blown. From 19.187 Cenz to 1.737 Cent.

Works good for months, but as all EA with MA Strategies within, it failed on longer trends. Is there anything what we could do to avoid this?



GBP ... it's a killer.I personally use the AMD system.

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