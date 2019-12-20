Experts: Virtual Robot
A little more info would be helpful!
Ok. I'll write something.
Important!!! If back test, optimization (version 1.00)
Visual= false (if true, memory consumption will increase - geometrically ) :)
Looks promising. Thank you. A question: Is it right that the real trade depending on how many virtual trades it make? If I start the EA every morning it never make a real trade, because the EA start from the beginning. So, the EA have to run non-stop over days and weeks. Or do I misunderstand something?
Best Regards
Looks promising. Thank you. A question: Is it right that the real trade depending on how many virtual trades it make? If I start the EA every morning it never make a real trade, because the EA start from the beginning. So, the EA have to run non-stop over days and weeks. Or do I misunderstand something?
Best Regards
Yes. The EA have to run non-stop.
Best Regards
Hello,
Looks very promising. I use strategy tester with version 1.1 on EUR/USD H1.... very good
Hello,
It's nice. Thanks
Hello,
Looks very promising. I use strategy tester with version 1.1 on EUR/USD H1.... very good
Looks nice in this period of time, but if you start in April with same settings, the account is crashed
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Virtual Robot:
Virtual Robot
Author: Szymon Palczynski