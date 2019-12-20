Experts: Virtual Robot

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Virtual Robot:

Virtual Robot

Author: Szymon Palczynski

Virtual Robot
Virtual Robot
  • www.mql5.com
Virtual Robot will open virtual trades, using them to monitor the market to determine the entry point(according to the inputs parameters), at which point Virtual Bot will start opening real trades.
 
A little more info would be helpful!  
 
Bleemus:
A little more info would be helpful!  

Ok. I'll write something.

 
Thanks! Good ideas in code!
 
                     

Important!!!   If back test, optimization   (version 1.00)

Visual= false (if true, memory consumption will increase - geometrically ) :)

 
Szymon Palczynski:
                     

Important!!!   If back test, optimization   (version 1.00)

Visual= false (if true, memory consumption will increase - geometrically ) :)

Looks promising. Thank you. A question: Is it right that the real trade depending on how many virtual trades it make?  If I start the EA every morning it never make a real trade, because the EA start from the beginning. So, the EA have to run non-stop over days and weeks. Or do I misunderstand something?

Best Regards

 
Frika:

Looks promising. Thank you. A question: Is it right that the real trade depending on how many virtual trades it make?  If I start the EA every morning it never make a real trade, because the EA start from the beginning. So, the EA have to run non-stop over days and weeks. Or do I misunderstand something?

Best Regards

Yes. The EA have to run non-stop.

Best Regards

 

Hello,

Looks very promising. I use strategy tester with version 1.1 on EUR/USD H1.... very good

EURUSD-H1-Test

 
Damoiseau Michel:

Hello,

Looks very promising. I use strategy tester with version 1.1 on EUR/USD H1.... very good


Hello,

It's nice. Thanks

 

Another test with GBP/USD


GBPUSD-H1

 
Damoiseau Michel:

Hello,

Looks very promising. I use strategy tester with version 1.1 on EUR/USD H1.... very good


Looks nice in this period of time, but if you start in April with same settings, the account is crashed

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