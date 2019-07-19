Refund for product not working and non responsive Vendor
- The "Service Desk" section has disappeared
- Signal Problem! Leverage 1:1000 not permitted ??
- Unable to work and run the mql5 signal [redacted] after subscription to the signal
Everything is according to the rules.
If you are about the Market products so it is related to the Market rules here.
The service desk directed me here.
So here are the screen capture, the seller read my message but did not respond. How do I proceed with requesting a refund?
Moderator: Images naming product have been deleted.
I directed you to the Market rules.
Because, if you are keeping this product for yourself (because you think that it does not work for you) + you will get refund so - it is out of any rules.
But I do not have any idea how to fix this situation (I just replied on your message).
I can send you to the Market rules once again (I think - you were reading those rules before buying something on the Market).
I directed you to the Market rules.
Because, if you are keeping this product for yourself (because you think that it does not work for you) + you will get refund so - it is out of any rules.
But I do not have any idea how to fix this situation (I just replied on your message).
I can send you to the Market rules once again (I think - you were reading those rules before buying something on the Market).
Thank you , I read the rules. So now I'm stuck with a bad product and MQL is not interested in helping...
Thank you , I read the rules. So now I'm stuck with a bad product and MQL is not interested in helping...
If you buy something from the market you have bought it. Because of this you can read the remarks of the others and you have the option to download and test the product on a demo account before you have to pay for it.
Now it's to late.
If you buy something from the market you have bought it. Because of this you can read the remarks of the others and you have the option to download and test the product on a demo account before you have to pay for it.
Now it's to late.
How do you suppose we buy a product with no reviews? Also the MT4 version worked but the MT5 version did not, one would assume that if one was coded correctly the other would too. The defective product and the non responsive vendors are still on your market, What is MQL policy on that?
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