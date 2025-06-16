VPS Paid but Not Visible in Hosting or MT5
Hello,
I have paid for a VPS on my MQL5 account ,but it does not appear in the Hosting section or in my MetaTrader 5 platform.
I followed all instructions: logged into the correct trading account, linked my MQL5 account in MT5, restarted the platform – still nothing.
Please check or advise what else I need to do.
Thank you!
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Check that you've paid for the trading account that you are trying to setup.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Thank you, but I have already completed all the steps mentioned in those guides.
I have paid for the VPS on 2025.06.13 for "MQL5 New York NY4 32", and the transaction is visible in my payment history (see attached screenshot).
The VPS does **not appear in the Hosting section** of my profile and is also **not visible in MT5**, even though I’m logged in with the correct trading account and MQL5 account.
This is not a setup problem — the VPS is simply **missing**, despite being paid for.
Please escalate this to technical support.
Daigoro-nathaniel Chiperi #:
Thank you, but I have already completed all the steps mentioned in those guides.
I have paid for the VPS on 2025.06.13 for "MQL5 New York NY4 32", and the transaction is visible in my payment history (see attached screenshot).
The VPS does **not appear in the Hosting section** of my profile and is also **not visible in MT5**, even though I’m logged in with the correct trading account and MQL5 account.
This is not a setup problem — the VPS is simply **missing**, despite being paid for.
Please escalate this to technical support.
Do you have a 'financial operations are limited' red warning messages in your profile page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/daygoro1
You need to contact the Service Desk about this issue yourself, we can't do it for you.
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