How often is OnTick function called? - page 2

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lippmaje:
A closed market means there's no ticks. Not one single tick. Maybe your broker sees this different but there's no point at all in doing this.
Thanks. This seems to be a some configuration from the broker side. I just tested this on a MT4 demo account. The EA is loaded but the OnTick is not called. So I presume this is the correct behaviour. I will update you guys on Monday, or tomorrow as soon as the markets are open. Thanks again. All your comments and responses have been very helpful.
 

OnTick is not normally called when the market is closed.

I use OANDA also. I did receive a few minutes ago, one tick on several charts. (Count Down Indicator's new candle beep.)  Volume=1 timestamp Sat 00:00 which is wrong for a H4 bar.

Very strange.

 
William Roeder:

OnTick is not normally called when the market is closed.

I use OANDA also. I did receive a few minutes ago, one tick on several charts. (Count Down Indicator's new candle beep.)  Volume=1 timestamp Sat 00:00 which is wrong for a H4 bar.

Very strange.

I receive every second (OANDA-v20 Live-1). All in all, I am gonna implement my monitor EA on a demo account. I remember noticing very unusual behaviours on Oanda REST API some years ago when I was working on a different project. I will update you all on this anyways.
 
Samanmalee:
I receive every second (OANDA-v20 Live-1). All in all, I am gonna implement my monitor EA on a demo account. I remember noticing very unusual behaviours on Oanda REST API some years ago when I was working on a different project. I will update you all on this anyways.

You should contact OANDA and ask them explanation. As others,I have never seen that in last 8 years I am using MT4.

You can eventually add a filter to check that you get real tick, by detecting a change in Bid/Ask compared to last tick.

 
Samanmalee:
I receive every second (OANDA-v20 Live-1). All in all, I am gonna implement my monitor EA on a demo account. I remember noticing very unusual behaviours on Oanda REST API some years ago when I was working on a different project. I will update you all on this anyways.
ok, please let us know :D
 

You can also press F2 and that will open the history center and you will be able to see if and when a new candle has been started and also the tickvolume so you can use this as a double check to confirm that these are in fact alien ticks.

 
Marco vd Heijden: You can also press F2 …

One tick received on several charts, Saturday 06.22 approximately 22:00 broker's time. Market Watch shows same price for Bid/Ask.

 
William Roeder:

One tick received on several charts, Saturday 06.22 approximately 22:00 broker's time. Market Watch shows same price for Bid/Ask.

William Roeder:

One tick received on several charts, Saturday 06.22 approximately 22:00 broker's time. Market Watch shows same price for Bid/Ask.

Thanks William,

One tick can be considered as some technical fault at least. One each second is totally different. And also I am reminding again that it did not immediately respond within a second to the market movements on Friday. there were price changes many times a second at times, but I received ticks steadily, only once each second. Still my counter is running steadily and the counter is now showing 21409. So thats simply the number of seconds since it was attached to the chart.

 
Hi everyone, as promised here is my update. The test app runs as expected on MT4 demo account; i.e. the ticks are uneven, and my test counter increases and when new ticks arrive, not one tick every second as it is on Oanda account. So this is definitely something related to Oanda. I will contact them and inquire about this and will again update you. Thanks for all your support.
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