mt4 meta editor : showing error TesterWithdrawal() - ambiguous call to overload function
any body please help
i want to deduct commission for ecn acc by TesterWithdrawal() method in strategytester
i just follow the code
but it showing error during compile in metaeditor 5 build 1966 20 dec 2018 : TesterWithdrawal() showing error ambiguous call to overload function
Your title says MT4, but your post says MT5?
If it's MT5, you don't need the first line of code...
Your title says MT4, but your post says MT5?
If it's MT5, you don't need the first line of code...
i m using MT4, showing error on metaeditor during compile mq4
i m using MT4, showing error on metaeditor during compile mq4
TesterWithdrawal() function does not work in Mql4 (can compile, but when run will give error 4014 - ERR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND).
I can see why you have your first line, but unless you're prepared to implement your own version of this function, it's useless having that line there.
TesterWithdrawal() function does not work in Mql4 (can compile, but when run will give error 4014 - ERR_UNKNOWN_COMMAND).
I can see why you have your first line, but unless you're prepared to implement your own version of this function, it's useless having that line there.
now its compile but no eeror message also in tester
nothing happened also, any others idea to deduct commission/balance from tester?
#property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict int OnInit() { return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } void OnTick() { TesterWithdrawal(10.00); }
now its compile but no eeror message also in tester
nothing happened also, any others idea to deduct commission/balance from tester?
You'll see error when u include GetLastError() in your code, after you call TesterWithdrawal().
What I know is that MT4 does not support that. Solutions some people tried are (1) using a 3rd party solution (e.g. Tick Data Suite), or (2) do your own code-based moderation of account balance (accounting for commissions) to influence the subsequent lot sizes your EA trades.
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any body please help
i want to deduct commission for ecn acc by TesterWithdrawal() method in strategytester
i just follow the code
but it showing error during compile in metaeditor 5 build 1966 20 dec 2018 : TesterWithdrawal() showing error ambiguous call to overload function