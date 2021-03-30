EA not running on VPS

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Gooday,

I'm using an EA through a provider, and this account is connected to VPS, however the EA seems to be placing trades only when i open the platform on my computer. Is there anything i might be doing wrong on my side, because according to the EA provider, it should run even if i'm not active on the platform.

Regards, Posti

 
Posti:

Gooday,

I'm using an EA through a provider, and this account is connected to VPS, however the EA seems to be placing trades only when i open the platform on my computer. Is there anything i might be doing wrong on my side, because according to the EA provider, it should run even if i'm not active on the platform.

Regards, Posti

If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, you must synchronize the chart with your EA on with your VPS server, for those settings to take effect (with the AutoTrading button ON).

So, right click on your VPS >> Synchronize experts, indicators



 

If your VPS is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 (and in case you are using MT5 so make sure that it is 64-bit terminal) so it may be the following situation:

  • you did not migrate your open chart with your EA attached by synchronization, you can make a synchronization once again for example;
  • your EA is using dll, or calling dll, or your EA is using some file, or some other reasoin  related to the coding;
  • and more .. 

----------------

you can check the following information to understand the situation - 

missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
 

Hi all, 

Further to the original posters query...

I've been using the MQL5 VPS platform for a while. On the whole, it is a simple solution that generally works well. However, I have used a few multi-currency hedging EAs (which are attached to a single chart but open hedging positions on other pairs as well) that just don't seem to work properly with the MQL5 VPS platform. Is this a common / known issue?

The logs show that the EA is synchronized properly, but then they just don't seem to work! Unfortunately, no errors are observed in the logs.

What would the root cause be for this issue? Might it be because only charts with EAs attached are synchronized (and the multi-currency hedging EAs open positions on other pairs)? Also, I believe these EAs write files to the \MQL4\Files directory... is this functionality allowed / supported with the MQL5 VPS platform?

Regards,


Paul

 
Paul:

Hi all, 

Further to the original posters query...

I've been using the MQL5 VPS platform for a while. On the whole, it is a simple solution that generally works well. However, I have used a few multi-currency hedging EAs (which are attached to a single chart but open hedging positions on other pairs as well) that just don't seem to work properly with the MQL5 VPS platform. Is this a common / known issue?

The logs show that the EA is synchronized properly, but then they just don't seem to work! Unfortunately, no errors are observed in the logs.

What would the root cause be for this issue? Might it be because only charts with EAs attached are synchronized (and the multi-currency hedging EAs open positions on other pairs)? Also, I believe these EAs write files to the \MQL4\Files directory... is this functionality allowed / supported with the MQL5 VPS platform?

Regards,


Paul

You can have the developer put in debug or print commands  to isolate the issue.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

You can have the developer put in debug or print commands  to isolate the issue.

Hi Marco,

Thanks for the prompt reply and advice.

Yes, putting in debug or print commands seems a logical troubleshooting step, but unfortunately the developer I have discussed the issue with seems reluctant to investigate the problem (plus as the EA is downloaded from the market, how do they change the code for one user without affecting all others)? Their feedback was basically that their EA doesn't work on the MQL5 VPS platform and to instead use a full featured VPS!

Anyway, I thought it might have been a known issue and other users have also experienced the same problem with multi-currency hedging EAs (and have possibly already figured out a workaround).

Besides not supporting dll calls (which isn't the issue in this case) and ignoring the AutoTrading button and 'Allow Live Trading' checkbox, I was under the impression that all other MT4 functionality was meant to be supported with the MQL5 customized VPS solution.

Regards,


Paul

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you are talking about MQL5 VPS, you must synchronize the chart with your EA on with your VPS server, for those settings to take effect (with the AutoTrading button ON).

So, right click on your VPS >> Synchronize experts, indicators



Hi, i tried as per your advice, but i get a pop up error message saying Migration to virtual hosting failed: Dlls are not allowed, it also says that particular EA uses "wininet.dll" i should remove the EA from charts and migrate again.
 
Posti:
Hi, i tried as per your advice, but i get a pop up error message saying Migration to virtual hosting failed: Dlls are not allowed, it also says that particular EA uses "wininet.dll" i should remove the EA from charts and migrate again.

DLL is not allowed on MQL5 VPS.

 
Sergey Golubev:

If your VPS is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 (and in case you are using MT5 so make sure that it is 64-bit terminal) so it may be the following situation:

  • you did not migrate your open chart with your EA attached by synchronization, you can make a synchronization once again for example;
  • your EA is using dll, or calling dll, or your EA is using some file, or some other reasoin  related to the coding;
  • and more .. 

----------------

you can check the following information to understand the situation - 

Goodday, i tried synchronizing, but i get a pop up error message saying Migration to virtual hosting failed: Dlls are not allowed, it also says that this particular EA uses "wininet.dll" i should remove the EA from charts and migrate again.Thank you.


Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Migration - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the trading platform to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to change the set of launched programs, open charts and subscription parameters in the virtual platform. Preparing for Migration Charts and Market Watch In the Market Watch window, set up the list of...
 
Posti:

Goodday, i tried synchronizing, but i get a pop up error message saying Migration to virtual hosting failed: Dlls are not allowed, it also says that this particular EA uses "wininet.dll" i should remove the EA from charts and migrate again.Thank you.


Any error/issue (and why it was happened) - are written on the log files: Virtual Platform Logs
It is only I can say sorry ..

Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
Working with the Virtual Platform - Virtual Hosting for 24/7 Operation - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The rented virtual server status can also be easily monitored from the trading platform. The context menu of the server in the Navigator window allows you to: Details Details CPU, RAM and Hard Disk Virtual Platform Logs In the newly opened log window, you can set a piece of text the journal entries are to be filtered by and a desired interval...
 

Hi All,

Please Help,I follow the instruction but EA still not running on VPS.

Please Help me how to setup

Algorithmic Trading On Log

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