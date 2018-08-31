VPS Hosting

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Hi, I would like to inquire whether your MQL VPS may now trade and allow EA which has external webistes "Allow WebRequest" options such as  "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com"? I am asking so because I would like to purchase an EA that is sensitive to news.


Please confirm.

Daniel.

 
Daniel Daniel:

Hi, I would like to inquire whether your MQL VPS may now trade and allow EA which has external webistes "Allow WebRequest" options such as  "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com"? I am asking so because I would like to purchase an EA that is sensitive to news.


Please confirm.

Daniel.

Yes, of course, you just have to put the urls to the appropriate fields and after you completed all your EA settings, synchronize with MQL5 VPS.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Yes, of course, you just have to put the urls to the appropriate fields and after you completed all your EA settings, synchronize with MQL5 VPS.

Thank you very much for your quick response.

 
Daniel Daniel:

Thank you very much for your quick response.

Is it working Now//???

Which EA  is that????

 
James Anthony:

Is it working Now//???

Which EA  is that????

We don't promote or suggest EAs in this forum.

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