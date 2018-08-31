VPS Hosting
Hi, I would like to inquire whether your MQL VPS may now trade and allow EA which has external webistes "Allow WebRequest" options such as "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com"? I am asking so because I would like to purchase an EA that is sensitive to news.
Please confirm.
Daniel.
Yes, of course, you just have to put the urls to the appropriate fields and after you completed all your EA settings, synchronize with MQL5 VPS.
Yes, of course, you just have to put the urls to the appropriate fields and after you completed all your EA settings, synchronize with MQL5 VPS.
Thank you very much for your quick response.
Thank you very much for your quick response.
Is it working Now//???
Which EA is that????
Is it working Now//???
Which EA is that????
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Hi, I would like to inquire whether your MQL VPS may now trade and allow EA which has external webistes "Allow WebRequest" options such as "http://ec.forexprostools.com", "http://www.worldtimeserver.com"? I am asking so because I would like to purchase an EA that is sensitive to news.
Please confirm.
Daniel.