HOW to use iCustom() function for set value in drop down inputs of indicator setting
Thats an:
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
Chart Timeframes
All predefined timeframes of charts have unique identifiers. The PERIOD_CURRENT identifier means the current period of a chart, at which a mql5-program is running.
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES
ID
Description
PERIOD_CURRENT
Current timeframe
PERIOD_M1
1 minute
PERIOD_M2
2 minutes
PERIOD_M3
3 minutes
PERIOD_M4
4 minutes
PERIOD_M5
5 minutes
PERIOD_M6
6 minutes
PERIOD_M10
10 minutes
PERIOD_M12
12 minutes
PERIOD_M15
15 minutes
PERIOD_M20
20 minutes
PERIOD_M30
30 minutes
PERIOD_H1
1 hour
PERIOD_H2
2 hours
PERIOD_H3
3 hours
PERIOD_H4
4 hours
PERIOD_H6
6 hours
PERIOD_H8
8 hours
PERIOD_H12
12 hours
PERIOD_D1
1 day
PERIOD_W1
1 week
PERIOD_MN1
1 month
So you can fill in one of these parameters.In the case of MQL4 there will be less then the above just look it up in the docs.
iCustom(Symbol(),TIMEFRAME,"Indicator Name", __ENTER SETTING OF INDICAROE__,0,0)
-
On MT4: Unless the current chart is that specific pair/TF referenced, you must handle 4066/4073 errors
before accessing prices.
Download history in MQL4 EA - Forex Calendar - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #26 № 4
The function linked to, opens a hidden chart for the symbol/TF in question (if not already open,) thus updating history, and temporarily placing the symbol on Market Watch (if not already there,) so SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_BID) or MarketInfo(symbol, MODE_BID) don't also return zero the first call.
- You can't skip parameters in your iCustom call. Your image shows the first parameter is "Candle Trend Time Frames" a string (value likely irrelevant.) The second (2) through eight (8) parameters are the enumeration.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 EA section
instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
hi. i use icustom correctly but receive incorrect data . just receive value 10 for first symbol .if change symbol or change time frame receive 11 and if change another one increase number 12 , 13 , .... for each change symbol or time frame just number value increase and number value not relationship with correct value . please help?
Then you are probably NOT using iCustom() correctly.
You are using MT5.
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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Hi Everyone,
I want to use a indicator in an EA,
this indicator has some input settings that I want to change it by EA and then EA use it for take positions,
below picture is input settings of indicator,
my problem is How I can use iCustom function for set value of drop down menu?
for example How can fill ENTER SETTING OF INDICAROE in below code?