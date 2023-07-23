Help, selecting custom indicator inputs in an EA

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Hi,

There is an indicator I want to use in my EA and i have changed some of the inputs

i've put the inputs i want to use in the iCustom function but when I run the EA and click on the indicator used, some of the inputs are staying at the normal values and not the ones that I want to use.

For example, for the first input I used the number 15 to get the "HT - Half Trend" setting but in the strategy tester the setting is still at 0.

Is there a way to put a link to a preset file with the correct indicator inputs into the iCustom function so that this works properly

If not then what is the reason that some of these values are not changing?

Thanks,

Sam


 
samsgtw: There is an indicator I want to use in my EA and i have changed some of the inputs

The changed inputs are irrelevent. Only your EA's iCustom matters.

 
William Roeder #:

The changed inputs are irrelevent. Only your EA's iCustom matters.

This makes no sense. In the iCustom function you can input a value for each indicator setting which I have done. In the tester some of these settings are not changing to the ones I write. For example the first setting I want to use the 15th value in the list which is ‘HT - Half Trend’ so I put 15 in the iCustom function. However this doesn’t work and it is still the regular setting for the indicator. However some of the other settings do change to the ones that I want 
 
samsgtw # I want to use the 15th value in the list which is ‘HT - Half Trend’ so I put 15 in the iCustom function. However this doesn’t work

  1. “Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              When asking about code
              Be precise and informative about your problem

  2. Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
              Be precise and informative about your problem

    We can't see your broken code.

    Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.

 
When you want to change the inputs in tester use the terminals Inputs slider to change them.
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