Help, selecting custom indicator inputs in an EA
The changed inputs are irrelevent. Only your EA's iCustom matters.
The changed inputs are irrelevent. Only your EA's iCustom matters.
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Hi,
There is an indicator I want to use in my EA and i have changed some of the inputs
i've put the inputs i want to use in the iCustom function but when I run the EA and click on the indicator used, some of the inputs are staying at the normal values and not the ones that I want to use.
For example, for the first input I used the number 15 to get the "HT - Half Trend" setting but in the strategy tester the setting is still at 0.
Is there a way to put a link to a preset file with the correct indicator inputs into the iCustom function so that this works properly
If not then what is the reason that some of these values are not changing?
Thanks,
Sam