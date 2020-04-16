Brokers offering MT5 platform
No sorry.
Broker discussions aren't allowed.
Discussion about the brokers (especially - the recommendation) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
You can try to find US forex brokers by yourself (using this post #4997 for example) ... by placing the name of the broker in MT5 to open demo account for example (and to find about the following: they are proposing MT5, or not) -
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https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
- Christopher mugo
- www.100forexbrokers.com
Meta trade 5 don't find MQL5 as a broker so what must I do?.
- MQL5 is programming language.
- Metatrader 5 (MT5) is the trading platform.
- MetaQuotes company is the developer of Metatrader.
- MetaQuotes company is not a broker.
- You can connect to Metaquotes-Demo server to create demo account just to test beta versions fo MT5, or for any other reason.
- Many brokers are providing the demo accounts with MT5, and you can create those demo accounts within 1 minute, and create them directly from MT5.
read this thread:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements
MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06
New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvementsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
- Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.
Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".
Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:
The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.
...
And this is what you need to find the server/broker to open an account -
Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
and this is my MT5 - in case I want to open an account (it is what you are asking for) -
- www.metatrader5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everybody,
Can you recommend a broker operating in the US which offers the option of choosing MT5 platform?
Thanks in advance, Estevao