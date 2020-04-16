Brokers offering MT5 platform

New comment
 

Hello everybody,

Can you recommend a broker operating in the US which offers the option of choosing MT5 platform?

Thanks in advance, Estevao

 

No sorry.

Broker discussions aren't allowed.

 

Discussion about the brokers (especially - the recommendation) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
You can try to find US forex brokers by yourself (using this post #4997 for example) ... by placing the name of the broker in MT5 to open demo account for example (and to find about the following: they are proposing MT5, or not) - 

----------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

US Forex Brokers
US Forex Brokers
  • Christopher mugo
  • www.100forexbrokers.com
You can put the question this way; becoming a US Forex broker isn’t as simple as registering an off-shore brokerage. The answer lies in the regulatory requirements. All US brokers must be registered with NFA (National Futures Association). While registration itself isn’t the issue, being a member of NFA regulated brokers group requires...
 
Meta trade 5 don't find MQL5 as a broker so what must I do?.
 
Nkosivumile Stayimela:
Meta trade 5 don't find MQL5 as a broker so what must I do?.

  • MQL5 is programming language.
  • Metatrader 5 (MT5) is the trading platform.
  • MetaQuotes company is the developer of Metatrader.
  • MetaQuotes company is not a broker.
  • You can connect to Metaquotes-Demo server to create demo account just to test beta versions fo MT5, or for any other reason.
  • Many brokers are providing the demo accounts with MT5, and you can create those demo accounts within 1 minute, and create them directly from MT5. 

read this thread:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2018.06.14 16:06

New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 1860: MQL5 functions for operations with bars and Strategy Tester improvements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on June 15, 2018.
This platform update is only available for terminals running on Windows 7 and later operating systems. Earlier Windows versions are not supported.
The updated features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: The account opening dialog has been completely redesigned. Now, you may select a broker from the list and then choose the desired account type. This update has made the list of brokers more compact, since now it only displays company names instead of showing all available servers.

    Company logos are additionally shown in the list to make the search easier and more efficient. If the desired broker is not shown in the list, type the company name or the server address in the search box and click "Find your broker".




    Descriptions of account types have been added to the dialog to help beginners choose the right account. Also, to align with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the updated dialog may contain links to brokers' agreements and data protection policies:




    The possibilities for opening real accounts have been significantly expanded. The functionality for uploading ID and address confirmation documents, which was earlier presented in mobile terminals, is now available in the desktop version. Now, MiFID regulated brokers can request any required client identification data, including information on employment, income, trading experience, etc. The new functionality will help traders to open real accounts faster and easier, without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures.




    ...


And this is what you need to find the server/broker to open an account - 

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

and this is my MT5 - in case I want to open an account (it is what you are asking for) - 


Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
New comment