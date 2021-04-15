"Enable Realtime Signal Subscription" Automatically Disabled
I subscribe to two VPS servers provided by MQL5. On each server, I have no EAs or charts... only a signal subscription (one of each server). Setup was easy. I subscribed to the signal on my local PC then subscribed to a VPS, then migrated to the server and enabled automated trading. I did this last week, and it's been running fine for several days, just as expected.
Then I woke up this morning to check on my positions and noticed problems on both servers. I found that the MT4 setting "Enable Realtime Signal Subscription" was disabled on both accounts. What could have caused this, and how can it be avoided in the future so that there is no interruption in my signal subscriptions (ie missed signals and loss of $$$)?
Perhaps the VPS was rebooted or something? Something wrong with my account perhaps? How do I troubleshoot this'?
When you synchronize your signal settings with your MQL5 VPS, the signal copying process is moved and done on the MQL5 VPS server and the: Enable realtime signal subscription, is disabled locally in your MT4 platform, because otherwise you would copy the signal twice, once in your MQL5 VPS and one in your local platform.
Its all normal then, you DO NOT TICK this option again.
I am having a similar problem - without VPS.The signal gets disabled quite often. No idea why - but I see it when I start wondering why the trades from the signal on the mql webpage are not executed in my account. Very annoying and also dangerous!
Will try to refresh this thread.
So the question remains: How can I change these settings
within my MQL-Code?
Thank you for all suggestions!
I am having a similar problem - without VPS.The signal gets disabled quite often. No idea why - but I see it when I start wondering why the trades from the signal on the mql webpage are not executed in my account. Very annoying and also dangerous!
Will try to refresh this thread.
So the question remains: How can I change these settings
within my MQL-Code?
Thank you for all suggestions!
This is why you MUST use MQL5 VPS.
<Deleted>
Since software offers signals, it MUST NOT deactivate the subscription at random!
<Deleted>
Since software offers signals, it MUST NOT deactivate the subscription at random!
Please watch your language!
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I subscribe to two VPS servers provided by MQL5. On each server, I have no EAs or charts... only a signal subscription (one of each server). Setup was easy. I subscribed to the signal on my local PC then subscribed to a VPS, then migrated to the server and enabled automated trading. I did this last week, and it's been running fine for several days, just as expected.
Then I woke up this morning to check on my positions and noticed problems on both servers. I found that the MT4 setting "Enable Realtime Signal Subscription" was disabled on both accounts. What could have caused this, and how can it be avoided in the future so that there is no interruption in my signal subscriptions (ie missed signals and loss of $$$)?
Perhaps the VPS was rebooted or something? Something wrong with my account perhaps? How do I troubleshoot this'?