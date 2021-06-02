Realtime signals not working locally
MT5?
Make sure that your Windows version is compatible with Metatrader 5.
How to know?
restart Metatrader and look at those lines in the journal (it should be written "Metatrader 5 x64")
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
Besides, check your signal subscription here
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
about the trading account which is used for subscription (your Metatrader should be connected to this trading account).
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How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- www.mql5.com
Re yes mt5 => metatrader 5
in journal when i start my platform i got :
2021.06.02 14:08:07.773 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2940 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.06.02 14:08:07.773 Terminal Windows 10 build 19043, Intel Core i7-8565U @ 1.80GHz, 5 / 11 Gb memory, 94 / 175 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1
Re yes mt5 => metatrader 5
in journal when i start my platform i got :
2021.06.02 14:08:07.773 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2940 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.06.02 14:08:07.773 Terminal Windows 10 build 19043, Intel Core i7-8565U @ 1.80GHz, 5 / 11 Gb memory, 94 / 175 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+1
I have 2950 now (Metatrader 5 x64 bit too).
You can check your subscription here (about the broker's server and trading account): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
After that - connect to your trading account and try once again.
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And check the instruction about how to subscribe (to set) to the signal in Metatrader 5 (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Because we (we all) can not see your connection to the broker's server from your local/home Metatrader ... but it may be lost the connection because of many reasons ... and MQL5 VPS may help in this situation.
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I subscribed to a signal and I use mt5 on my local computer only. I needed that signals get copied automatically so I followed the tutorial and I activate option under Tools -> options -> signals -> "realtime signal subscription", but when I access again to the same option I found it got disabled.
In addition, no trades get copied, even in the history of the signal provider there are many trades.
Is this a bug of the platform or am I doing something?
Thank you