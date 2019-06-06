Determine Chart Window is visible or invisible?

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Some chart my Indicator only Calculation when chart window is visible. So I using the code bellow for determine my indicator Visible or Invisible. I opened more than two Chart Window and on every Chart Window I added my indicator but the result is alway Invisible. 

It mean ChartGetInteger(_ChartID, CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, 0, result)  always returns the result as false. Please help me!

long _ChartID;

void OnInit()
{
      _ChartID    = ChartID();
      //Create a timer with a 1 second period 
      EventSetTimer(1);
}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                             | 
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer() 
{
     long result;
     if (!ChartGetInteger(_ChartID, CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, 0, result) 
          Print (_ChartID + ": InVisible!");
     else
          Print ("Visible!");
}
 
GlunoFx:

Some chart my Indicator only Calculation when chart window is visible. So I using the code bellow for determine my indicator Visible or Invisible. I opened more than two Chart Window and on every Chart Window I added my indicator but the result is alway Invisible. 

It mean ChartGetInteger(_ChartID, CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, 0, result)  always returns the result as false. Please help me!

Hello 

long _ChartID;

void OnInit()
{
      _ChartID    = ChartID();
      //Create a timer with a 1 second period 
      EventSetTimer(1);
}

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Timer function                                                             | 
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer() 
{
     bool result=false;
     bool feed=ChartGetInteger(_ChartID, CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, 0, result);
     if (feed&&result==false) 
          Print (_ChartID + ": InVisible!");
     else
          Print ("Visible!");
}
 
GlunoFx:

Some chart my Indicator only Calculation when chart window is visible. So I using the code bellow for determine my indicator Visible or Invisible. I opened more than two Chart Window and on every Chart Window I added my indicator but the result is alway Invisible. 

It mean ChartGetInteger(_ChartID, CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE, 0, result)  always returns the result as false. Please help me!

Indicator calculation doesn't depend of the visibility of a chart. Please give more details about your real problem.

 
Lorentzos Roussos:

Hello 

Thank you for helping me! If declare bool result=false; then occur error:

'ChartGetInteger' - no one of the overloads can be applied to the function call gOscillator.mq5 400 16

If change bool result=false; by long result; then same the may way. 

Example in MQL Reference not work also

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
//| Checks if the current chart window or subwindow is visible       | 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ 
bool ChartWindowsIsVisible(bool &result,const long chart_ID=0,const int sub_window=0) 
  { 
//--- prepare the variable to get the property value 
   long value; 
//--- reset the error value 
   ResetLastError(); 
//--- receive the property value 
   if(!ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,sub_window,value)) 
     { 
      //--- display the error message in Experts journal 
      Print(__FUNCTION__+", Error Code = ",GetLastError()); 
      return(false); 
     } 
//--- store the value of the chart property in memory 
   result=value; 
//--- successful execution 
   return(true); 
  }


 

 
Alain Verleyen:

Indicator calculation doesn't depend of the visibility of a chart. Please give more details about your real problem.

Thank you for helping me! I know Indicator calculation doesn't depend of the visibility of a chart by OnCalculate() functions. But I want to limit some calculations only when Chart Window is visible. But ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,sub_window,value) always  returns the result as true.
 
GlunoFx:
Thank you for helping me! I know Indicator calculation doesn't depend of the visibility of a chart by OnCalculate() functions. But I want to limit some calculations only when Chart Window is visible. But ChartGetInteger(chart_ID,CHART_WINDOW_IS_VISIBLE,sub_window,value) always  returns the result as true.

The problem is you have a wrong idea about what is a visible/invisible window. Not your fault as the documentation is unclear about this.

You can only have an invisible window by changing the visualization settings of an indicator.

Your indicator window will be invisible on H1 chart.

 
Alain Verleyen:

The problem is you have a wrong idea about what is a visible/invisible window. Not your fault as the documentation is unclear about this.

You can only have an invisible window by changing the visualization settings of an indicator.

Your indicator window will be invisible on H1 chart.

Now I am understand. Thank you about your explanation. I will find another way for my idea.
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