ObjectCreate bug
I have problem with ObjectCreate in MQL5.
I coded as below and it seems working in backtest mode.
ObjectCreate(_Symbol,iTime(Symbol(),Period(),bar)+":Arrow",OBJ_ARROW,1, iTime(Symbol(),Period(),bar),Top_Level);
But,when I actually put the indicator to real charts,arrows are not created.
And ObjectCreate function return no error.
Anyone know how to solve this bug?
Not a bug
Error in your code - starting from the wrong window in which you are trying to create the object. Correct your code - nothing wrong with ObjectCreate()
Not a bug
Error in your code - starting from the wrong window in which you are trying to create the object. Correct your code - nothing wrong with ObjectCreate()
No,I just realized OBJ_ARROW does not work.
OBJ_ARROW_UP works completely fine though.
I just realized I do not like mql5 too.
Anyway,never mind this thread.I will close this.
The code will be the same MQL4 and MQL5.
The problem is in your code.
Here are the font codes:
Here is some code to create an arrow, you can see the first parameter is Chart_ID where you used _Symbol in your code, which is not a bug but just wrong coding.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create the arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // arrow name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time=0, // anchor point time double price=0, // anchor point price const uchar arrow_code=252, // arrow code const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_BOTTOM, // anchor point position const color clr=clrRed, // arrow color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // border line style const int width=3, // arrow size const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- set anchor point coordinates if they are not set ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(time,price); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create an arrow if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_ARROW,sub_window,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set the arrow code ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,arrow_code); //--- set anchor type ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor); //--- set the arrow color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the border line style ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set the arrow's size ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of moving the arrow by mouse //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Move the anchor point | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowMove(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name datetime time=0, // anchor point time coordinate double price=0) // anchor point price coordinate { //--- if point position is not set, move it to the current bar having Bid price if(!time) time=TimeCurrent(); if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- move the anchor point if(!ObjectMove(chart_ID,name,0,time,price)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to move the anchor point! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change the arrow code | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowCodeChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name const uchar code=252) // arrow code { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change the arrow code if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,code)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change the arrow code! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Change anchor type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowAnchorChange(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow", // object name const ENUM_ARROW_ANCHOR anchor=ANCHOR_TOP) // anchor type { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- change anchor type if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to change anchor type! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Delete an arrow | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool ArrowDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Arrow") // arrow name { //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- delete an arrow if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to delete an arrow! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Check anchor point values and set default values | //| for empty ones | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void ChangeArrowEmptyPoint(datetime &time,double &price) { //--- if the point's time is not set, it will be on the current bar if(!time) time=TimeCurrent(); //--- if the point's price is not set, it will have Bid value if(!price) price=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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I have problem with ObjectCreate in MQL5.
I coded as below and it seems working in backtest mode.
ObjectCreate(_Symbol,iTime(Symbol(),Period(),bar)+":Arrow",OBJ_ARROW,1, iTime(Symbol(),Period(),bar),Top_Level);
But,when I actually put the indicator to real charts,arrows are not created.
And ObjectCreate function return no error.
Anyone know how to solve this bug?