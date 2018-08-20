How to set display accuracy for an Object OBJ_ARROW
For functions ObjectSetString() and ObjectGetString()
Identifier
Description
Property Type
OBJPROP_NAME
Object name
string
OBJPROP_TEXT
Description of the object (the text contained in the object)
string
OBJPROP_TOOLTIP
The text of a tooltip. If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "\n" (line feed) value to it
string
OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT
Level description
string modifier=level number
OBJPROP_FONT
Font
string
OBJPROP_BMPFILE
The name of BMP-file for Bitmap Label. See also Resources
string modifier: 0-state ON, 1-state OFF
OBJPROP_SYMBOL
Symbol for the Chart object
string
The tooltip, but im not sure if that also works for OBJ_ARROW so please try and let us know.
Hi Marco.
It does work!
Thanks a lot.
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Hello there,
I have created an object type OBJ_ARROW that is shown on the chart using:
ObjectCreate(Chart,"Top",OBJ_ARROW,0,Time,Price);
So, anyone knows how to set the digits of the number shown when I put the cursor on it? (like figure below)
I didn't find anything related to it.
Thanks!