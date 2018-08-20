How to set display accuracy for an Object OBJ_ARROW

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Hello there,

I have created an object type OBJ_ARROW that is shown on the chart using:

ObjectCreate(Chart,"Top",OBJ_ARROW,0,Time,Price);

So, anyone knows how to set the digits of the number shown when I put the cursor on it? (like figure below)


I didn't find anything related to it.

Thanks!

 

For functions ObjectSetString() and ObjectGetString()

ENUM_OBJECT_PROPERTY_STRING

Identifier

Description

Property Type

OBJPROP_NAME

Object name

string

OBJPROP_TEXT

Description of the object (the text contained in the object)

string

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP

The text of a tooltip. If the property is not set, then the tooltip generated automatically by the terminal is shown. A tooltip can be disabled by setting the "\n" (line feed) value to it

string

OBJPROP_LEVELTEXT

Level description

string    modifier=level number

OBJPROP_FONT

Font

string

OBJPROP_BMPFILE

The name of BMP-file for Bitmap Label. See also Resources

string    modifier: 0-state ON, 1-state OFF

OBJPROP_SYMBOL

Symbol for the Chart object

string

 

The tooltip, but im not sure if that also works for OBJ_ARROW so please try and let us know.

 

Hi Marco.

It does work!

Thanks a lot.

 
Great ! thanks for the feedback.
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