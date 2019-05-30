Can some one read the MQL5 code and highlight the things to modify i will update
kumarudhay1993: I want … Can you please helpHelp you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
No free help
urgent help.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Currently indicator is having 3 buffers (Max , Flat and Range) are drawn respectively.
I want to move range buffer (Histogram) to Buffer 1 and remaining 2 buffers respectively. Can you please help to change this .
wanted to change buffers as like below without affecting the indicator performance.
below is current code