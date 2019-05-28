iCustom() Error?
Brian Brian:
Dear Gurus
Sincerely seek your help. I am not sure why the value printed with the code below is always "0.0"? Pls refer my code and screenshots from testing below. I am very sure there is value from the DonchianChannels indicator at the most recent close bar and there is a DonchianChannels.ex4 in the indicators folder. The DonchianChannels indicator has only 1 input parameter and the first buffer number starts with "0".
void OnTick()
{
double value = iCustom("XAUUSD",PERIOD_H4,"DonchianChannels",20,0,1);
Print("Time: " ,TIME_DATE, " value: " , value);
}
try
double value = iCustom("XAUUSD.s",PERIOD_H4,"DonchianChannels",20,0,1);
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:
try
Thank you so much! It worked! You save my day!
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the
Root /
MT5 EA section
instead of the MQL4 section,
(bottom of the Root page?)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Next time post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
- Please edit
your (original) post and use the CODE button
(Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
Messages Editor
double value = iCustom("XAUUSD",PERIOD_H4,"DonchianChannels",20,0,1);If the naming pattern of your charts isn't exactly "BasQuo" then your code fails.
Broker's use a variety of naming patterns: EURUSD, EURUSDc, EURUSDct, EURUSDi, EURUSDm, EURUSDecn, EURUSDpro, "EUR.USD", "EUR/USD", "EURUSD#", "EURUSD.", "EURUSD..", "EURUSD.G", "EURUSD.SBe", "EURUSD.stp", "EURUSD+", "EURUSD-sb", etc.
Don't hard code things; just use the predefined _Symbol. Or calculate the adornments
SymbolName/Symbol. OrderSend - Symbols - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
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Dear Gurus
Sincerely seek your help. I am not sure why the value printed with the code below is always "0.0"? Pls refer my code and screenshots from testing below. I am very sure there is value from the DonchianChannels indicator at the most recent close bar and there is a DonchianChannels.ex4 in the indicators folder. The DonchianChannels indicator has only 1 input parameter and the first buffer number starts with "0".
void OnTick()
{
double value = iCustom("XAUUSD",PERIOD_H4,"DonchianChannels",20,0,1);
Print("Time: " ,TIME_DATE, " value: " , value);
}