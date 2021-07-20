Help me please! Problem with a EA seller
If the seller (or MQ) deleted the product (and if you bought this product) so you are still abple to use it (because this product is located in your Metatrader in the Market tab.
from the Market Rules -
The Administration may remove a Product from the Market showcase for an additional check or in case the Seller does not respond to the Administration's requests. All Buyers of a removed Product can still download and install it in their MetaTrader platforms within the available number of activations.
- www.metatrader5.com
If the seller (or MQ) deleted the product (and if you bought this product) so you are still abple to use it (because this product is located in your Metatrader in the Market tab.
from the Market Rules -
I tried to download again the EA but it seems desappeared. In my metatrader the license is invalid and in market it's unavailable. What's wrong?
You should find this product in your Metatrader's Market tab anyway (and download it directly from Metatrader).
Are you sure that you filled Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass?
What is written on your Purchases tab in your Metatrader?
My example.
I bought this tool long time ago, and I am still having activations -
But this tool was deleted from the Market (by the seller or by the MetaQuotes) -
But, anyway, I have it.
I go to my Metatrader, I filled Community tab, and go to the Market - Purchases - and I see this tool and I can install it on my new computer (by spending the additional activation) -
My example.
I bought this tool long time ago, and I am still having activations -
But this tool was deleted from the Market (by the seller or by the MetaQuotes) -
But, anyway, I have it.
I go to my Metatrader, I filled Community tab, and go to the Market - Purchases - and I see this tool and I can install it on my new computer (by spending the additional activations) -
And I installed it now ... the product does not exist anymore, but it exist in my Metatrader under my forum login/pass (Community tab), and I installed it right now -
and I got PM message that I installed it now (I installed the product which I bought long time ago, and this product does not exist for now ... but I installed it and I can use it just because I bought it) -
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It should be same for you.
And I installed it now ... the product does not exist anymore, but it exist in my Metatrader under my forum login/pass (Community tab), and I installed it right now -
and I got PM message that I installed it now (I installed the product which I bought long time ago, and this product does not exist for now ... but I installed it and I can use it just because I bought it) -
-------------
It should be same for you.
I SOLVED THE PROBLEM... I re-istalled MT5 deleting all profile's parameters and followed yours instructions. I tried following yours instructions before re-istallation but my "old" MT5 did't show me the same tools and windows (i don't understand why). Thank you for support, your advice has been very precious.
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Hi guys,
i bought a EA for 1200$ 3 months ago, but from 2 days i have not it anymore because the license was interrupted by seller or mql5 (i found this message on his profile: "Due to the illegal distribution of my products, the sale was interrupted"). I wrote to mql5 and seller for explanation but they have not answered me yet. Can you help me? What shall i do ? TY