EA_Ilan-TrioKS v1.47 bug
This is very interesting scalping EA: Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Some people say that this EA looks like 'modified Ilan1.6' in trading but with more secure features concerning deposit and so on and having the following:
- MaxTrades parameter (how many simultanious trades can be opened),
- LotExponent: this is lot multiplier for martingale (I prefer 1.4 instead of default 2.0 for example),
- TakeProfit in points (in case of 5 digit price which as 1.09635 so TakeProfit = 20 is 2 pips),
- UseEquityStop parameter to stop trading with TotalEquityRisk (TotalEquityRisk = 20 by default),
- UseTimeOut: close all the trades after MaxTradeOpenHours (I prefer to use UseTimeOut - I mean: EA will close all the trades after MaxTradeOpenHours = 5 hours).
This is the description from the author:
It is EA with features that are very sensitive to movement is equipped with other features including:
- Equity stop;
- Tralling Stop;
- Equity Risk Management;
- Time Out Use;
- Max Trade open Hours and others.
Rule: Use Pair With Minimal spreads, one I use EUR / USD With Time Frame 1 Minute.
This is backtesting for 4 days till now with minimal/minimum risk for deposit:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.19 16:04
- Angry Bird (Scalping) - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Ilan 1.6 Dynamic HT - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Ilan Expert Advisor for Metatrader 4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Ilan1.4 - expert for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Default Ilan-TrioKS v1.45 - /English Version/ - The new SUPER Expert Advisor
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.14 16:49
The setting (set files) for this EA are proposed on this discussion page.
This EA was improved here (free to download) and this version does not use martingale feature (and some rules for buy/sell was changed too).
Besides, some settings (set files) were uploaded for the old/original version:
- for EURUSD M1 - download set file from this post.
- for USDCAD M1 - download from this post.
- for EURUSD M5 - this post.
Just for information.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2026.02.05 16:44
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