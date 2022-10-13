Indicators: Money Managment Indicator
Good day. How do I download this indicators
It is a very good indicator.
Can you make it more useful by including pyramidying or variation of lots please?
Basically entries staggered at a fixed distance.
Example:
I want to have 15% risk but want to trade 10 lots at a fixed distance of certain amount of xxxx pips.
First lot to open price say Sell
Second lot to sell at a distance of 100 pips (from trade open price)
Thrid lot to sell at a distance of 200 pips (from trade open price)
Fourth lot to sell at a distance of 300 pips (from trade open price)
and so on until 10th lot
Tenth lot to sell at a distance of 1000 pips (from trade open price)
The total of the 10 lots to be treated as Stop Loss not exceeding 15% of account value.
If the trade hits 15% at the 10th lot then the trade be closed.
So I want to know the value of my lots after taking into account all the 10 positions .
Thank you,
I have improved the indicator to support the following changes.
- Fixed the widget layout issue for long decimal points.
- Added extra parameters to change widget colors.
- www.mql5.com
Good Morning Brother,
Can you please give the same code for MT5 version .
Good Morning Brother,
Can you please give the same code for MT5 version .
I still use MT4 platform as it has everything needed for you to success. MT4 is so lightweight which is very beneficial if you use VPS servers for automated trading. MT5 usually consumes nearly 4 times the RAM usage than MT4 ( just check the memory usage using Task Manager) . That is why I haven't focused on developing the MT5 version. But I know many brokers started supporting MT5 platform.
Definitely, I will share you the MT5 version very soon.
Please download the latest version of the indicator.
- Fixed the widget layout issues.
- Improved the code for TICK_VALUE calculation.
- Added extra parameter to support Currency Pair Appendix.
The MT5 version of the money management indicator has been developed. Please find the MT5 indicator from here.
Hi, I have installed MT5 PSC EA and the script as I had on my MT4 but its saying position size calculator not found but its in my Expert advisors tab in Advisors. I have also tried locating it in the actual Expert advisors folder, any ideas ?Thanks
P.s. I compiled both EA file and script
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Money Managment Indicator:
MT4 Indicator for Position Size Calculation
Author: ThilinaG