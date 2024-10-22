Indicators: Fractals - adjustable period and prices
Hi, Thank you for posting this. Please tell me what setting you have on the lower 15 chart EURUSD. I am not able to duplicate it with a 5 period on my chart. (The fractal appears after the close of the 2nd bar???) If I set the period to 10 it looks more like what you have on that chart . My understanding is that if I set the period to 10 then the fractal will not appear until the 5th bar closes. Is that correct?
I am looking for a Key reversal mt 4 indicator. Thank you a lot for your insight and help.
Great work on the indicator.
How do i get the up or down value from it?
val=iCustom(NULL, 0, "FractalsAdjustable", 9, PRICE_HIGH, 0.2, 0.2, x) is always equal to 2147483647.00
Thanks
Great work on the indicator.
How do i get the up or down value from it?
val=iCustom(NULL, 0, "FractalsAdjustable", 9, PRICE_HIGH, 0.2, 0.2, x) is always equal to 2147483647.00
Thanks
2147483647 is EMPTY_VALUE
Simply compare if val!=EMPTY_VALUE
Very interesting!!! Where can i download?
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25473
- www.mql5.com
Can anyone convert to mql5?
Thank you.
this indicator in mql5
#property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 2 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_color2 clrBlue #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_width2 2 #property strict #property indicator_buffers 2 input int FractalPeriod = 5; // Fractal period: 5 for built in fractal input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE PriceHigh = PRICE_HIGH; // Price high input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE PriceLow = PRICE_LOW; // Price low input double UpperArrowDisplacement = 0.2; // Upper arrow displacement input double LowerArrowDisplacement = 0.2; // Lower arrow displacement double v1[], v2[]; int handleMAHigh, handleMALow, handleATR; //---------------------------------------------------------------------- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { int adjustedFractalPeriod = FractalPeriod; if(adjustedFractalPeriod % 2 == 0) adjustedFractalPeriod += 1; SetIndexBuffer(0, v1); SetIndexBuffer(1, v2); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 159); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 159); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, 2); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, 2); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "Fractals - adjustable price"); handleMAHigh = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 1, 0, MODE_SMA, PriceHigh); handleMALow = iMA(_Symbol, _Period, 1, 0, MODE_SMA, PriceLow); handleATR = iATR(_Symbol, _Period, 20); if(handleMAHigh == INVALID_HANDLE || handleMALow == INVALID_HANDLE || handleATR == INVALID_HANDLE) { Print("Error creating indicators' handles"); return(INIT_FAILED); } return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //---------------------------------------------------------------------- //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int adjustedFractalPeriod = FractalPeriod; if(adjustedFractalPeriod % 2 == 0) adjustedFractalPeriod += 1; int limit = MathMax(prev_calculated, adjustedFractalPeriod); int half = adjustedFractalPeriod / 2; double maHigh[], maLow[], atr[]; if(CopyBuffer(handleMAHigh, 0, 0, rates_total, maHigh) < 0 || CopyBuffer(handleMALow, 0, 0, rates_total, maLow) < 0 || CopyBuffer(handleATR, 0, 0, rates_total, atr) < 0) { Print("Error copying indicator data"); return(prev_calculated); } if(ArraySize(maHigh) < rates_total || ArraySize(maLow) < rates_total || ArraySize(atr) < rates_total) { Print("Array size error"); return(prev_calculated); } for(int i = limit; i < rates_total; i++) { bool found = true; double compareTo = maHigh[i]; for(int k = 1; k <= half; k++) { if((i + k) < rates_total && maHigh[i + k] > compareTo) { found = false; break; } if((i - k) >= 0 && maHigh[i - k] >= compareTo) { found = false; break; } } if(found) v1[i] = high[i] + atr[i] * UpperArrowDisplacement; else v1[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; found = true; compareTo = maLow[i]; for(int k = 1; k <= half; k++) { if((i + k) < rates_total && maLow[i + k] < compareTo) { found = false; break; } if((i - k) >= 0 && maLow[i - k] <= compareTo) { found = false; break; } } if(found) v2[i] = low[i] - atr[i] * LowerArrowDisplacement; else v2[i] = EMPTY_VALUE; } return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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Fractals - adjustable period and prices:
Fractals - adjustable period and prices
Author: Mladen Rakic