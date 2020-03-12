High Low MT5 EA/indicator ?
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Hey guys, is there any MT5 indicator with possibilities to alert on times when price creates equal support or resistance level on highest high or lowest low from previous day to current time? By saying equal I mean that price from two highest high or lowest low points that are creating one level is the same. I was trying to find two highest points from fractals candles highs or lows but my coding knowledge is very limited .Is there anyone who can help me with that, I would appreciate it. Thanks