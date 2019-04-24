Script received Instead of EA purchased from market
Seems, the seller was using start (OnStart) instead of OnTick.
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Please, provide the following link to the seller for his consideration:
Question: I downloaded EA from the Market, but it was placed in script directory, what to do?
Reply: Contact with the author/seller -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
- 2018.12.29
- www.mql5.com
Seems, the seller was using start (OnStart) instead of OnTick.
----------------
Please, provide the following link to the seller for his consideration:
Question: I downloaded EA from the Market, but it was placed in script directory, what to do?
Reply: Contact with the author/seller -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
AUthor sant this pic and said that this was not a problem
AUthor sant this pic and said that this was not a problem
It is what I see from his image -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Mistake. No button "Download Trial"
Maxim Kuznetsov , 2018.12.07 08:47
I suspect that the EA is simply written in the old style, with the functions start () instead of OnTick ()
If the author is the coder selling his EA so he knows about it.
And this is the problem of the author anyway.
Why do you offer such products in MQL5 then? The author saying tell the forum and forum saying its fault of author. I am really disappointed with this. Is MQL5 market just a market to make profits and not solve the problems of customers? MQL5 and author both made profit. The only person stuck is me here and i will lose my rent.
It is related to the author (he should be more professional concerning what he is selling for example).
And my suggestion: buy something from the well-known authors who are the active members of this forum.
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Hello, i just rented curiosity 5 snake EA from MQL5 market, instead of EA section it went to Scripts section, i downloaded it on another MT4 platform but same problem,
Then i copied it from scripts and pasted to EA folder in MT4 data folder but no use, I texted Author of EA and he told me to ask the forum.