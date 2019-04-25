Vps transfer
- vps transfer
- How to migrate a signal subscription from one VPS to a new VPS?
- Multi-signals on the same trading account is it possible?
And you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (no more often than once in a week).
And you can do it on your profile
1. Open the "Hosting" section of your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/your_login/hosting.
2. Locate your subscription, click the "gear" icon and select "Move".
3. Specify new trading account (Login) and new trading server (Broker) if needed, then click the "Move" button.
4. Open your MetaTrader terminal and authorize in trading account to which you have just moved the subscription.
5. In the "Navigator" window start the server and migrate your trading environment.
- www.metatrader5.com
MQL5 VPs is per trading account.
And you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (no more often than once in a week).
And you can do it on your profile
Ok if a subscribed and paid for a month and used signals since a week do i get refund ?
Refund for signal subscription, or refund for VPS subscription?
All refunds are made according to the rules:
And it is what I found about VPS -
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Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
And it is what I found about VPS -
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Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
can i also do it if a change the broker ?
can i also do it if a change the broker ?
change the broker = change the trading account.
and it is related to the following:
" you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account"
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I am talking in positive way providing the replies of admins, but I feel that you understood me in wrong way ...
:)
Yes, you can move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (once in a week).
change the broker = change the trading account.
and it is related to the following:
" you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account"
--------------
I am talking in positive way providing the replies of admins, but I feel that you understood me in wrong way ...
:)
Yes, you can move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (once in a week).
i canceled my current signal subscription when will i get the my free minutes in my account ?
And I found two posts related to the signal subscription -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43
If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
And I found two posts related to the signal subscription -
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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