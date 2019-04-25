Vps transfer

New comment
 
Hi,

If i subscrib to another signal provider, it IS possible to transfer thé vps from the current signal to thé New one or i should buy a New vps ? If it's possible Can someone show me thé process ? Thank you
 
MQL5 VPs is per trading account.
And you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (no more often than once in a week). 

And you can do it on your profile

1. Open the "Hosting" section of your profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/your_login/hosting.

2. Locate your subscription, click the "gear" icon and select "Move".

3. Specify new trading account (Login) and new trading server (Broker) if needed, then click the "Move" button.



4. Open your MetaTrader terminal and authorize in trading account to which you have just moved the subscription.

5. In the "Navigator" window start the server and migrate your trading environment.

Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
Code profiling - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Profiling means collecting program parameters during its execution. During a profiling, the execution time and the number of calls of individual functions and program code lines are measured. With this tool, the programmer is able to find and optimize the slowest code sections. Profiling can be performed on the normal chart of the trading...
 
Sergey Golubev:
MQL5 VPs is per trading account.
And you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (no more often than once in a week). 

And you can do it on your profile

Ok if a subscribed and paid for a month and used signals since a week do i get refund ?
 
Ibrahim Genel:
Ok if a subscribed and paid for a month and used signals since a week do i get refund ?

Refund for signal subscription, or refund for VPS subscription?
All refunds are made according to the rules:

 

And it is what I found about VPS - 

----------------

Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

...

Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45

If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
 
Sergey Golubev:

And it is what I found about VPS - 

----------------

Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5

can i also do it if a change the broker ?

 
Ibrahim Genel:

can i also do it if a change the broker ?

change the broker = change the trading account.
and it is related to the following: 
" you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account"

--------------

I am talking in positive way providing the replies of admins, but I feel that you understood me in wrong way ...
:)

Yes, you can move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (once in a week).

 
Sergey Golubev:

change the broker = change the trading account.
and it is related to the following: 
" you can transfer your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account"

--------------

I am talking in positive way providing the replies of admins, but I feel that you understood me in wrong way ...
:)

Yes, you can move your VPS subscription from one your trading account to the other your trading account (once in a week).

i canceled my current signal subscription when will i get the my free minutes in my account ?

 

 
Ibrahim Genel:

i canceled my current signal subscription when will i get the my free minutes in my account ?

 

You confused signal subscription with VPS subscription.
It was the information about VPS subscription on the post #4

 

And I found two posts related to the signal subscription - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Refund Signal subscription

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19

If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43


If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.


 
Sergey Golubev:

And I found two posts related to the signal subscription - 


Do i also get refund if i unsubscribed a week After ?
12
New comment