Help the newbie: Sp500 chart, Moving averages and others in MT4
- symbols are related to the broker - if the broker is having this SP 500 so it is fine, if not so ... it is up to the broker.
- about indicator - you can look at CodeBase here and download it for free (for MT4 or MT5). It is easy to download, install and use.
- I like MT5 more than MT4. But many traders are using MT4 just because more brokers are proposing it (compare with MT5 for example).
- it is prohibited on the forum to make some concrete talking about the signals and brokers. About MT5 so you just need few threads/articles to start :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
newdigital, 2013.12.23 16:51
you should read and read ...
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
- How to start with MT5 platform : summary.
- MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- How to Start with Metatrader 5
and read articles.
No any personal consultant here sorry ... people may help but just for some concrete questions.
- symbols are related to the broker - if the broker is having this SP 500 so it is fine, if not so ... it is up to the broker.
- about indicator - you can look at CodeBase here and download it for free (for MT4 or MT5). It is easy to download, install and use.
- I like MT5 more than MT4. But many traders are using MT4 just because more brokers are proposing it (compare with MT5 for example).
- it is prohibited on the forum to make some concrete talking about the signals and brokers. About MT5 so you just need few threads/articles to start :
Thank you for your answers.
- However, I don't understand the first one: What do you mean with "symbols are related to the broker"? I downloaded the MT4 software and opened a demo account... is there a broker involved in this? Anyway, if I want to watch SP500 or other index and commodities charts, what should I do?
- Thanks, I'll try this indicators. :)
- Again, I'm not familiar with this idea of "brokers proposing". Considering I'm just starting, perhaps I should use MT5? I assume MT5 has everything from MT4 plus some advantadges.. does it have any disadvantadge?
- Thanks, I'll read about the signals and brokers.
You can download MT4 from this link (this is Metaquotes provided MT4), and open account with many brokers using this this one installation.
About different symbols ...
I just use Metaquotes' installation (see the link above) to open account with IBFX ... and you will see ther symbols promosed by them (by IBFX) to trade :
for now - I want to open the account with the other vroker using same installation ... I am scalling for other brokers :
and I open demo with the other broker and I am checking the symbols they are proposing for us to trade with them:
do you see the differences? Any symbol to trade is related to the broker.
Well ... just an example, if topic started asked the following:
- "can you provide some proposal for me to use the broker? which condition is better to be with?"
replies on this question may be the following:
- "use my broker"
- "not, use my broker, your broker is sh*t"
- "what?! condition of my broker is much better ..."
In this case - topic starter will be banned and all participators may be banned too.
It means - brokers' discussion is prohibited on the forum in concrete way.
==================
Metatrader 5 ... MT5 is having much more functionality than MT4. But MT4 is more promoted ...
My suggestion - start with MT5 because MT5 is new and having more functionality/features.
As to me so I am using both: MT4 and MT5
Well ... just an example, if topic started asked the following:
- "can you provide some proposal for me to use the broker? which condition is better to be with?"
replies on this question may be the following:
- "use my broker"
- "not, use my broker, your broker is sh*t"
- "what?! condition of my broker is much better ..."
In this case - topic starter will be banned and all participators may be banned too.
It means - brokers' discussion is prohibited on the forum in concrete way.
==================
Metatrader 5 ... MT5 is having much more functionality than MT4. But MT4 is more promoted ...
My suggestion - start with MT5 because MT5 is new and having more functionality/features.
As to me so I am using both: MT4 and MT5
Thank you very much for your useful help! I now understand how to create an account with one broker and look for the symbols.
One further question, can I ask which broker has the SP 500 and other indices? Or that's not allowed?
Also, where can I find information on the broker's fees and serves in order to choose among them?
Thank you very much,
Freecat
Thank you very much for your useful help! I now understand how to create an account with one broker and look for the symbols.
One further question, can I ask which broker has the SP 500 and other indices? Or that's not allowed?
Also, where can I find information on the broker's fees and serves in order to choose among them?
Thank you very much,
Freecat
About conditions of many brokers to choose? I do not know ... but this information is not on this forum just for sure.
Well, I mostly mean the spreads and fees they apply. How do I know this before opening an account with them?
Same with symbols they have, can I know it before opening an account? Thank you very much newdigital.
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Hi everyone!
I recently started trading and using MT4 platform to watch. (Mainly moderate losses so far...)
I have several questions (I googled browsed the forums but couldn't solve them):
- How can I display an SP 500 chart on MT4? When I click on new graph, there are several graph options, but SP 500 one is not there. There's a CFD #SPY chart that perhaps is the SP 500 one, but it fails to load everytime. I also like to know if other charts can be displayed, such as gold, silver, oil, other indices (spanish Ibex 35, french etc.).
- I like to use as a trend indicator a triple moving exponential average of 4, 18 and 40 periods. Is it possible to save as a custom indicator so with a couple of clicks I can display the three moving averages on a graph?
- Should I change to Mt5 instead of 4? Thank you.
- I'd also like some information on opening an account with funds, subscribing to signals, etc. I guess this can be found in this forum, but I haven't searched yet. If you want to give me a link.
Thank you,
Freecat