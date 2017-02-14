Indicators: Step Up and Down Forex Indicator
Just a suggestion. It would be better when the arrow appears, there is an alert sound at the same time as well. Especially a bigger time frame(TF) from H1, H4 and up to Monthly.
Thank you.
Just a suggestion. It would be better when the arrow appears, there is an alert sound at the same time as well. Especially a bigger time frame(TF) from H1, H4 and up to Monthly.
Thank you.
Hi zainalbiker.
As of today 23/06/2014, I've done an update and add alert function for this indicator as you suggested.
Regards.
code review comments...
double MAHi=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,1);
double MALo=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,1);
//--
for(i=pr; i>=0; i--)
{
if(iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)>MAHi) {MAHi=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i); int mlHi=i;}
if(iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)<MALo) {MALo=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i); int mlLo=i;}
divma520=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)-iMA(symbol,0,20,0,0,4,i);
divma521=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i+1)-iMA(symbol,0,20,0,0,4,i+1);
}
is it normal to use the same MA value and call it hi and lo?
and also call the same MA multiple times. better to do it 1 time, store it in a variable and reuse this variable in the loop instead of calling multiple time the same iMA.
also... I don't understand why you scan all the candles on the screen while the indicator is designed to display only 1 arrow at the candle 0
could be relevant if you display multiple signal on the screen... but you only put 1.
also...
ObjectDelete("DirBUY");
ObjectDelete("DirSELL");
ObjectDelete("DirBUYArr");
ObjectDelete("DirSELLArr");
//--
//---
if(dirBuy==true) // Buy direction
{
if(ObjectFind(0,"DirBUY")<0)
you delete your arrows, then you test if the arrow is here! again... not relevant. the objectfind will be always <0.
code review comments...
double MAHi=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,1);
double MALo=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,1);
//--
for(i=pr; i>=0; i--)
{
if(iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)>MAHi) {MAHi=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i); int mlHi=i;}
if(iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)<MALo) {MALo=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i); int mlLo=i;}
divma520=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i)-iMA(symbol,0,20,0,0,4,i);
divma521=iMA(symbol,0,5,0,0,4,i+1)-iMA(symbol,0,20,0,0,4,i+1);
}
is it normal to use the same MA value and call it hi and lo?
and also call the same MA multiple times. better to do it 1 time, store it in a variable and reuse this variable in the loop instead of calling multiple time the same iMA.
also... I don't understand why you scan all the candles on the screen while the indicator is designed to display only 1 arrow at the candle 0
could be relevant if you display multiple signal on the screen... but you only put 1.
also...
ObjectDelete("DirBUY");
ObjectDelete("DirSELL");
ObjectDelete("DirBUYArr");
ObjectDelete("DirSELLArr");
//--
//---
if(dirBuy==true) // Buy direction
{
if(ObjectFind(0,"DirBUY")<0)
you delete your arrows, then you test if the arrow is here! again... not relevant. the objectfind will be always <0.
Hi Willgart,
You can try the code according your idea, and see for yourself how it works, and if appropriate correct your analysis.
I downloaded the stepupdown indicator, but I don't get any alerts. On your code page it said you had added an alert, please advice. You can email me at wrmason1@gmail.com.
Also does this indicator reprint.
Thanks
Waylan
I downloaded the stepupdown indicator, but I don't get any alerts. On your code page it said you had added an alert, please advice. You can email me at wrmason1@gmail.com.
Also does this indicator reprint.
Thanks
Waylan
Hello wrmason,
I saw you have the wrong download address.
You can download at this address, the latest update of the indicators Step Up and Down: (11.13KB)
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11286?utm_campaign=MetaTrader%204%20Terminal&utm_medium=special&utm_source=mt4terminal%20codebase%20job
Regards,
Hallo
I have downloaded the StepUpDown indicator. What I found is that ,eg. , the arrow is still in a SELL position while the price indicator is already in a BUY mode, and vice versa. So, by the time the arrow change to BUY, the price has moved up considerably.
Is there any logic explanation for that, or how should I practice this.
Thanks for any feedback.
My email address is: juliusburmeister51@gmail.com
Kind regards
Julius
Hallo
I have downloaded the StepUpDown indicator. What I found is that ,eg. , the arrow is still in a SELL position while the price indicator is already in a BUY mode, and vice versa. So, by the time the arrow change to BUY, the price has moved up considerably.
Is there any logic explanation for that, or how should I practice this.
Thanks for any feedback.
My email address is: juliusburmeister51@gmail.com
Kind regards
Julius
Hello bU7VSilR,
I think you are a scalper trader.
When Sell Arrow is still visible, the actual direction of the Moving Average indicator is still in the down direction, and vice versa.
What it means is we have to wait to see if the direction of the signal is really gone up or is still going down.
To assure whether to BUY or SELL, I suggest you add 2 forex indicator oscillators (separate window) into your Trading Chart.
1. Click and Drag Oscillator Williams Percent Range (use Period 66) into the Trading Chart, and then Click and Drag Oscillator Relative Strength Index (use Period 5, and use PRICE_CLOSE) into William's Percent Range oscillator window.
2. BUY, if the value of Williams Percent Range is less than or equal to minus 80, and at the same time the value of the Relative Strength Index is less than or equal to 30 ~ and the BUY Arrow StepUpDown is appear.
3. SELL, if the value of Williams Percent Range is greater than or equal to minus 20, and at the same time the value of the Relative Strength Index is greater than or equal to 70 ~ and the SELL Arrow StepUpDown is appear.
Hope you can understand.
Regards.
Hello 3RJFX,
Does your SAT-V2 (latest verion of SmartAssTrade) USE this latest version of "Step Up and Down Forex" Indicator ?
And is this indicator built into SAT-V2 EA inside the code ?
If using SAT-V2, we must use this latest version of "Step Up and Down Forex" indicator, or we can use the old version of "Step Up and Down Forex" Indicator without any problem ? If possible, please kindly explain the new feature and new Formula of this newest version of "Step Up and Down Forex" Indicator.
Thank you very much for your further information and explanations for my study.
James Phuc
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Step Up and Down Forex Indicator:
Step Up and Down Forex Indicator draws the price direction movement with single arrow Up or Down on the trading chart.
Author: 3rjfx