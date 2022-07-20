Close all position _ error 4756 - page 2

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angevoyageur:

As I already said in your other topic, PLEASE READ THE DOCUMENTATION CAREFULLY, OrderSendSync():

Error 4756 is meaningless, you have to check what is the real cause of this error.

About Market execution, do you know what that means ?

My guess is you don't have market execution for this symbol.


Hi:

Sorry my brain was a bit slow yesterday, so didnt understand what you asked.

I think you were asking the result's retcode.

I checked it, and yes that is where the problem was. It shows unsupported filling mode.

When I changed "request.type_filling" to ORDER_FILLING_IOC, it works.

But I dont understand why ORDER_FILLING_RETURN doesnt work.

According to the manual, it works for market execution. 

So maybe as you said, it is not market execution at all.

But how comes? I didnt assign a price for it (I leave it 0). It should be either market or exchange execution, and the MT5 my broker provides to me doesnt support exchange mode, so I assumed it is market execution when assigned price is empty.

*I use ORDER_FILLING_RETURN because that will partially execute the trade until it is filled/killed the current market orders.


Many thanks
Wjack
 

oh, I attach the code here

 

      long check_1,check_2,check_3;
      HistorySelect(TimeStart,TimeCurrent());         
      <wait until the deal is done, I have checked them>
      
      for (int i = HistoryOrdersTotal()-1;i>HistoryOrdersTotal()-9;i--)
      {    ticket = HistoryOrderGetTicket(i);
           if (HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket,ORDER_MAGIC)==my_magic) {
            check_1=HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TIME_DONE_MSC);    // check order done time
            check_2=HistoryOrderGetInteger(ticket, ORDER_TIME_SETUP_MSC);   // check order setup time
            }              
      }   
      for (int i = HistoryDealsTotal()-1;i>HistoryDealsTotal()-4;i--)
      {    ticket = HistoryDealGetTicket(i);
           if (HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_MAGIC)==my_magic) 
            check_3=HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket, DEAL_TIME_MSC);           // check deal time                    
      }

      Print("Execution time 1.",check_1, "   2.",check_2, "   3.",check_3);  // But in my tests, they show no difference

 Many

 

You can (have to) check the settings of the symbol you are trading :

SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE);   // Market execution ?
SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE);    // Which filling mode is allowed ?

Please check documentation for more details.

 
angevoyageur:

You can (have to) check the settings of the symbol you are trading :

Please check documentation for more details.

Hi:

Thank you, you are right, I didnt think of checking it.
And yes, it turns out it is instant execution, not market execution.
I didnt fully understand and monitor each element, my fault.

Thank you for being patient so far, now I learn.

Wjack
 
Wjack07:
Hi:

Thank you, you are right, I didnt think of checking it.
And yes, it turns out it is instant execution, not market execution.
I didnt fully understand and monitor each element, my fault.

Thank you for being patient so far, now I learn.

Wjack

I am not patient at all. But I try my best to hide it.

 
trade request sending failed market closed, i am getting this error
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