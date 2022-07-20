Close all position _ error 4756 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As I already said in your other topic, PLEASE READ THE DOCUMENTATION CAREFULLY, OrderSendSync():
Error 4756 is meaningless, you have to check what is the real cause of this error.
About Market execution, do you know what that means ?
My guess is you don't have market execution for this symbol.
Sorry my brain was a bit slow yesterday, so didnt understand what you asked.
I think you were asking the result's retcode.
I checked it, and yes that is where the problem was. It shows unsupported filling mode.
When I changed "request.type_filling" to ORDER_FILLING_IOC, it works.
But I dont understand why ORDER_FILLING_RETURN doesnt work.
According to the manual, it works for market execution.
So maybe as you said, it is not market execution at all.
But how comes? I didnt assign a price for it (I leave it 0). It should be either market or exchange execution, and the MT5 my broker provides to me doesnt support exchange mode, so I assumed it is market execution when assigned price is empty.
*I use ORDER_FILLING_RETURN because that will partially execute the trade until it is filled/killed the current market orders.
Many thanks
Wjack
oh, I attach the code here
Many
You can (have to) check the settings of the symbol you are trading :
Please check documentation for more details.
You can (have to) check the settings of the symbol you are trading :
Please check documentation for more details.
Thank you, you are right, I didnt think of checking it.
And yes, it turns out it is instant execution, not market execution.
I didnt fully understand and monitor each element, my fault.
Thank you for being patient so far, now I learn.
Wjack
Hi:
Thank you, you are right, I didnt think of checking it.
And yes, it turns out it is instant execution, not market execution.
I didnt fully understand and monitor each element, my fault.
Thank you for being patient so far, now I learn.
Wjack
I am not patient at all. But I try my best to hide it.