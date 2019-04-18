signal settings

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hi,

does that mean that my signal subscription and my virtual server are currently active ?
Files:
forex1.PNG  22 kb
 
741628:
hi,

does that mean that my signal subscription and my virtual server are currently active ?
To make sure. You also have to look at the report in the journal.
 
Susi Natalia:
To make sure. You also have to look at the report in the journal.


To me it's ok what do you think ?

 
Susi Natalia:
To make sure. You also have to look at the report in the journal.
 

Look at the first post of this thread - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader - 

----------------

So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Look at the first post of this thread - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader - 

----------------

So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.

hi thank you for your help but i allready did everything you showed me and i get the message in my mobile "synchronized with 0 positions"

 
Sergey Golubev:

Look at the first post of this thread - 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 

I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader - 

----------------

So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.

and i have like 8000/28 kb it is normal ?

 
741628:

hi thank you for your help but i allready did everything you showed me and i get the message in my mobile "synchronized with 0 positions"

I do not know about positions.
I am about this your image:

So, I see that you should go to the Metatrader - Tools - Options - Signals
to fill everything related to the settings.
Besides, I see VPS on the image so that is why I told you about synchronization (synchronization = sending the changed settings to VPS; MQL5 VPS = copy of your Metatrader in cloud).

 
741628:

and i have like 8000/28 kb it is normal ?

yes when i'm done with the setting and i recheck option "enable real time subscribtion" isn't selected...

Files:
real.PNG  58 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

I do not know about positions.
I am about this your image:

So, I see that you should go to the Metatrader - Tools - Options - Signals
to fill everything related to the settings.
Besides, I see VPS on the image so that is why I told you about synchronization (synchronization = sending the changed settings to VPS; MQL5 VPS = copy of your Metatrader in cloud).

i repeated the settings fallowing the instructions in your link here is the screen 

all of a sudden my connection droped from 8000 to 270/1 kb is that a good sign ?
Files:
Lol.PNG  70 kb
lol1.PNG  10 kb
 
741628:

i repeated the settings fallowing the instructions in your link here is the screen 

all of a sudden my connection droped from 8000 to 270/1 kb is that a good sign ?

Your connection is good.

The missing symbols is a broker problem, contact your signal provider and/or your broker.

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