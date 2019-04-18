signal settings
To make sure. You also have to look at the report in the journal.
Look at the first post of this thread -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader -
----------------
So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Look at the first post of this thread -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader -
----------------
So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.
hi thank you for your help but i allready did everything you showed me and i get the message in my mobile "synchronized with 0 positions"
Look at the first post of this thread -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I think (it may be related to this settings in Metatrader -
----------------
So, you can check everything with the first post of this thread, and after that - synchronize with your VPS once again.
and i have like 8000/28 kb it is normal ?
hi thank you for your help but i allready did everything you showed me and i get the message in my mobile "synchronized with 0 positions"
I do not know about positions.
I am about this your image:
So, I see that you should go to the Metatrader - Tools - Options - Signals
to fill everything related to the settings.
Besides, I see VPS on the image so that is why I told you about synchronization (synchronization = sending the changed settings to VPS; MQL5 VPS = copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
I do not know about positions.
I am about this your image:
So, I see that you should go to the Metatrader - Tools - Options - Signals
to fill everything related to the settings.
Besides, I see VPS on the image so that is why I told you about synchronization (synchronization = sending the changed settings to VPS; MQL5 VPS = copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
i repeated the settings fallowing the instructions in your link here is the screenall of a sudden my connection droped from 8000 to 270/1 kb is that a good sign ?
i repeated the settings fallowing the instructions in your link here is the screenall of a sudden my connection droped from 8000 to 270/1 kb is that a good sign ?
Your connection is good.
The missing symbols is a broker problem, contact your signal provider and/or your broker.
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