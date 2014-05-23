While you are trading a released news or a high volume price reversal,what bothers you most?

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  • 15% (7)
  • 2% (1)
  • 4% (2)
  • 6% (3)
  • 6% (3)
  • 2% (1)
  • 15% (7)
  • 6% (3)
  • 10% (5)
  • 10% (5)
  • 17% (8)
  • 6% (3)
Total voters: 48
 
The lack of a good StopLoss.
 
figurelli:
The lack of a good StopLoss.

Hi Rogerio, yes yours a good bother point.  Mostly i focused the poll on funny answer but checking results all serious ones and we all have perfect wifes That don't bother.

Actually now we have an option on wifes.

 
Rosiman:

Hi Rogerio, yes yours a good bother point.  Mostly i focused the poll on funny answer but checking results all serious ones and we all have perfect wifes That don't bother.

Actually now we have an option on wifes.

Hi Rosiman, don't mind about my serious answer, you are welcome and thanks for sharing.

 
figurelli:

Hi Rosiman, don't mind about my serious answer, you are welcome and thanks for sharing.

v

excuse me....to big the picture...didn't check it

 
Rosiman:

excuse me....to big the picture...didn't check it

Which big picture ?
 
angevoyageur:
Which big picture ?

Great Copperfield!!!

I love Illusionists

:-D

 
actually Alain a good job from your side was to remove it first,than change size,make it small and put it again... ahahah
 
Rosiman:
actually Alain a good job from your side was to remove it first,than change size,make it small and put it again... ahahah
I don't remove it, it's still there...
 
Work meetings are the worst when trading!
 

Wow !! , the high percent is wife :) lol

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