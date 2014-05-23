While you are trading a released news or a high volume price reversal,what bothers you most?
- A great method so far
- The Case Against Letting Your Profit Run
- EA on VPS
The lack of a good StopLoss.
figurelli:
The lack of a good StopLoss.
The lack of a good StopLoss.
Hi Rogerio, yes yours a good bother point. Mostly i focused the poll on funny answer but checking results all serious ones and we all have perfect wifes That don't bother.
Actually now we have an option on wifes.
Rosiman:
Hi Rogerio, yes yours a good bother point. Mostly i focused the poll on funny answer but checking results all serious ones and we all have perfect wifes That don't bother.
Actually now we have an option on wifes.
Hi Rogerio, yes yours a good bother point. Mostly i focused the poll on funny answer but checking results all serious ones and we all have perfect wifes That don't bother.
Actually now we have an option on wifes.
Hi Rosiman, don't mind about my serious answer, you are welcome and thanks for sharing.
Rosiman:Which big picture ?
excuse me....to big the picture...didn't check it
excuse me....to big the picture...didn't check it
angevoyageur:
Which big picture ?
Which big picture ?
Great Copperfield!!!
I love Illusionists
:-D
Work meetings are the worst when trading!
Wow !! , the high percent is wife :) lol
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