Experts: Eliot Wave I
So far it looks pretty awesome... Testing now.>> forward. will comment again in a week or so.
Thnx & happy trading
Hi !!! I want to ask if you can help in development of a bot please i have complete layout and model plus a little code base.
Hello
You shuld open a job request at the freelance section.
Why it not work in my acount MT4
Hello
I have changed the code so there will be more trades.
Hello
How can I test forword. But result for test backword that it very good.
How can I use forword on MT4.
Thankyou
Hello
How can I test forword. But result for test backword that it very good.
How can I use forword on MT4.
Thankyou
Hello
You need to open a demo account ,perform back test, upload the best results on the chart and let the EA run on demo .
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Hello
You need to open a demo account ,perform back test, upload the best results on the chart and let the EA run on demo .
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Hello
I have back test it very good. But I have upload parameter setting like youtube and EA run on demo account. It don't have open order. It like bactest.
Could you please help me for troubleshooting. Thank you
1.on MT4 platform go to "Tools"-"Options"-"Expert Advisors" tab you should mark "v" on "Allow automated trading".
2.Check internet connection.
3.Make sure you do not work with "ECN" broker.
4.Make sure You have enough money ,work with 1-5 % from your total margin ,small lotsize 0.01 lot.
5.Let the EA work alone without additional EA's or special indicators ,there could be a clash.
6.Else try a different platform.
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Eliot Wave I:
"Eliot Wave I" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik