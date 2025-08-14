Experts: Eliot Wave I

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Eliot Wave I:

"Eliot Wave I" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Eliot Wave I

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

So far it looks pretty awesome...  Testing now.>> forward. will comment again in a week or so.

Thnx & happy trading

 
David Ngoma:

So far it looks pretty awesome...  Testing now.>> forward. will comment again in a week or so.

Thnx & happy trading

Hello

I can suggest you use a close stop loss (30 or so).

 
Hi !!! I want to ask if you can help in development of a bot please i have complete layout and model plus a little code base.
 
Umtiti Lukaku:
Hi !!! I want to ask if you can help in development of a bot please i have complete layout and model plus a little code base.

Hello

You shuld open a job request at the freelance section.

 
Why it not work in my acount MT4
 
5001951:
Why it not work in my acount MT4

Hello

I have changed the code so there will be more trades.

 

Hello 

How can I test forword. But result for test backword that it very good.

How can I use forword on MT4.

Thankyou

 
MR.PONGPANG:

Hello 

How can I test forword. But result for test backword that it very good.

How can I use forword on MT4.

Thankyou

Hello

You need to open a demo account ,perform back test, upload the best results on the chart and let the EA run on demo .

How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

You need to open a demo account ,perform back test, upload the best results on the chart and let the EA run on demo .

How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

Hello 

I have back test it very good. But I have upload parameter setting like youtube and EA run on demo account. It don't have open order. It like bactest. 

Could you please help me for troubleshooting. Thank you

 
MR.PONGPANG:

1.on MT4 platform go to "Tools"-"Options"-"Expert Advisors" tab you should mark "v" on "Allow automated trading".

2.Check internet connection.

3.Make sure you do not work with "ECN" broker.

4.Make sure You have enough money ,work with 1-5 % from your total margin ,small lotsize 0.01 lot.

5.Let the EA work alone without additional EA's or special indicators ,there could be a clash.

6.Else try a different platform.

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