Scripts: Balance Graph HTML
const string FileNameData = FileName + "_Data"; StringReplace(htm_file, "exdat.txt", FileNameData); CFileTxt file; //--- file.Open(FileName, FILE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON); file.WriteString(htm_file); //--- file.Open(FileNameData, FILE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON);
fxsaber:
Good catch! But, I have the original sources as *htm file and wanna keep the name fixed "exdata.txt" for future modification the Graph.htm file. Mql website does not accept uploading htm files.
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Balance Graph HTML:
Display interactive HTML graph of the account balance inside the web browser.
Author: amrali