Scripts: Balance Graph HTML

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Balance Graph HTML:

Display interactive HTML graph of the account balance inside the web browser.

Balance Graph HTML

Author: amrali

  
   const string FileNameData = FileName + "_Data";
   StringReplace(htm_file, "exdat.txt", FileNameData);
   
   CFileTxt file;
//---
   file.Open(FileName, FILE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON);
   file.WriteString(htm_file);
//---
   file.Open(FileNameData, FILE_WRITE|FILE_COMMON);
 
fxsaber:

Good catch! But, I have the original sources as *htm file and wanna keep the name fixed "exdata.txt" for future modification the Graph.htm file. Mql website does not accept uploading htm files.

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