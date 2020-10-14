Experts: Fibonacci Time Zones

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Fibonacci Time Zones:

With "Fibonacci Time Zones" EA you can draw Fibonacci Time Zones on the chart and trade with price breakthrough,has 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

I've tried to install this indicator into my MT4 version, it installed successfully, but I could not take it into action, as it is being removed by server

While I looked for detail, I found: 


2 2019.12.11 19:25:02.981 MQL Base failed connect to server

2 2019.12.11 19:25:03.007 Storage projects list request failed with error 1001


Is there any solution? I need it badly. 

 

unable to understand how does it work

please share concept

 
sandeep:

unable to understand how does it work

please share concept

Look here:

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_fibotimes

Also:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/objects/fibo/fibo_timezones

Also you can google it.

OBJ_FIBOTIMES - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
OBJ_FIBOTIMES - Object Types - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
The following script creates and moves Fibonacci Time Zones on the chart. Special functions have been developed to create and change graphical object's properties. You can use these functions "as is" in your own applications. //| Create Fibonacci Time Zones by the given coordinates             |               time1=0,           ...
 
hzmrrabbi:

I've tried to install this indicator into my MT4 version, it installed successfully, but I could not take it into action, as it is being removed by server

While I looked for detail, I found: 


2 2019.12.11 19:25:02.981 MQL Base failed connect to server

2 2019.12.11 19:25:03.007 Storage projects list request failed with error 1001


Is there any solution? I need it badly. 

Did you get a solution to this? Getting the same error.
 
bmkinyua:
Did you get a solution to this? Getting the same error.

1.This is not an indicator this is an Expert Advisor.

2." MQL Base failed connect to server" means that you have bad internet connection or your broker has connection  problems .

Documentation on MQL5: Network Functions / SocketConnect
Documentation on MQL5: Network Functions / SocketConnect
  • www.mql5.com
//|                                                SocketExample.mq5 | //|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //|                                             https://www.mql5.com | "Add Address to the list of allowed ones in the terminal settings to let the example work...
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