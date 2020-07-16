Help to solve Storage projects list request failed with error 1001

New comment
 

I found this message when compile my mql4, and when backtesting, it will auto stop. is there anyone can help? thank you very much


 
Hi

How did you resolve this issue?  I'm experiencing same
 
Malibongwe Sosibo:
Hi

How did you resolve this issue?  I'm experiencing same

Try this :  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/346831

New comment