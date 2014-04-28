I ca not add indicator in MT4. Any remeddy please
Which build of MT4 are you using? How to find build number? Help - About :
Because indicators' folder is located in different place in case of the latest builds (C:\Documents and Settings\...\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators):
I add the indicator through its right process i.e Program Files>>>Meta Trader>>Experts>>Indicator (Past)..
But it is not showing in Custom Indicator.. Need Help Please
try here http://www.mql4.com/
- www.mql4.com
Which build of MT4 are you using? How to find build number? Help - About :
Because indicators' folder is located in different place in case of the latest builds (C:\Documents and Settings\...\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators):
Build number is 625. version 4
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I add the indicator through its right process i.e Program Files>>>Meta Trader>>Experts>>Indicator (Past)..
But it is not showing in Custom Indicator.. Need Help Please