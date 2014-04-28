I ca not add indicator in MT4. Any remeddy please

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I add the indicator through its right process i.e  Program Files>>>Meta Trader>>Experts>>Indicator (Past).. 

But it is not showing in Custom Indicator.. Need Help Please 

 

Which build of MT4 are you using? How to find build number? Help - About :

Because indicators' folder is located in different place in case of the latest builds (C:\Documents and Settings\...\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators):


 
Bill.Ch:

I add the indicator through its right process i.e  Program Files>>>Meta Trader>>Experts>>Indicator (Past).. 

But it is not showing in Custom Indicator.. Need Help Please 

try here   http://www.mql4.com/

MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
  • www.mql4.com
MQL4: automated forex trading, strategy tester and custom indicators with MetaTrader
 
newdigital:

Which build of MT4 are you using? How to find build number? Help - About :

Because indicators' folder is located in different place in case of the latest builds (C:\Documents and Settings\...\Application Data\MetaQuotes\Terminal\...\MQL4\Indicators):


Build number is 625. version 4
 
Bill.Ch:
Build number is 625. version 4
Yes, I am using same build. So usee my suggestions (it will work if your indicator is for MT4 and adapted for 600+ builds)
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