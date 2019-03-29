Signal not copying across
It means that "no symbol found".
You can check the subscription procedure just in case you missed something -
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How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal: 1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
aambler:
2019.03.29 11:12:29.596 ' Signal - #28675078 sell 1.00 UK100 at 7258.22 sl: 7252.62 tp: 7000.00 skipped as no symbol found
This is what shows up in my journal but the signal is not copying across , does anyone know how to rectify this please ?
Make sure that your broker uses the same symbol with the suffix used by the signal.
If not, contact them to see if its available, otherwise you need another broker.
Also check that you have the symbol enabled in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols
Signal provider is trading CFD so no SB after for example EUR/USD but still should be able to be copied on a spread bet basis as has worked previously.
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This is what shows up in my journal but the signal is not copying across , does anyone know how to rectify this please ?